Work has began on a $20 million project by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to improve approximately 17 miles of Interstate 64 in Carter County.
This week, a work zone was established from mile markers 154 to 160 west of Olive Hill — between the Smith Run overpass and Tygarts Creek bridge.
Traffic is diverted to the left hand lane as the right lane is closed.
Crews will resurface that area during the summer and fall, which includes milling up old blacktop and replacing it with a new layer of asphalt.
The project will target drainage repairs, guardrail and cable replacements and other additional improvements.
Now through November, motorists should expect one-lane traffic each direction on I-64 throughout the six-mile work zone with decreased speed limits.
Traffic entering I-64 from the KY 2 Olive Hill exit must yield.
Please heed all warning signs, slow down and drive with causation to protect yourself and workers.
Next spring, the work will begin eastward, with the same construction taking place from mile markers 160 to 171 between Olive Hill and Grayson.
The project is being done by Mountain Enterprises, Inc., under a $ $20,576,329.67 low-bid Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contract.
Visit GoKY.ky.gov online for Kentucky travel and traffic information, or use the Waze mobile application. Follow Transportation Cabinet operations in northeast Kentucky on social media @KYTCDistrict 9.