OLIVE HILL The typically sleepy town of Olive Hill was very much alive on Saturday as folks came out in droves to embrace the seasonal change with live music, food and various autumn-friendly activities.
Olive Hill Chamber of Commerce hosted it’s annual “It’s Fall Ya’ll” vendor and crafts festival downtown.
Guests walked around the space nestled between the old train depot and Tygart Creek to visit vendors selling a variety of items from quilts to purses.
Live musical guests spotlighting area youth and smiling politicians kept the crowd entertained.
Face painting, hair feathering and advertisements for area haunted houses kept the children engaged while they geared up for later planned activities.
Among the booths were local businesses and churches with fundraising causes including travel cheerleading teams with home-bases in Olive Hill.
“It’s Fall Ya’ll” wrapped up around 4 p.m. and the evening sat in — but the fun was far from over.
Carter Caves State Resort Park hosted a spooky movie night inside a cave, playing three Halloween classics- Hocus Pocus, Beetlejuice and Ghostbusters.
The Olive Hill Fire Department hosted two types of haunted houses: one for the crowd who loves a fright and another option for those who like a calmer environment.
In addition to the scary version — a sensory sensitive haunted house was available that excluded jump scares, face masks or typical haunted house antics that could cause issues for those with sensory processing trouble.
Proceeds from the haunted houses are to benefit the Cosmic All Star Cheer travel teems.
The regular haunted house is scheduled to take place every weekend in October from 8-11 p.m.