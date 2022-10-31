Boyd County Detention Center
Austin A. Childers, 25, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a parole warrant.
Carla D. Elliott, 42, of Grayson, was booked Friday on charges of simple possession of a second-degree substance, first-offense DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.
Kyle W. Kawamotto, 44, of Burley, Idaho, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant and charges of simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cody E. Hicks, 22, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
Kade C. Lewis, 28, of Flatwoods, was booked Saturday on a parole warrant and a contempt of court charge.
Michael Dale Jenkins, 46, of Russell, was booked Saturday on a third-degree trespassing charge and a bench warrant.
Steven M. Blair, 50, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault.
Steven M. Adkins, 23, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
Crystall M. Gibbs, 46, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and an indictment warrant charging her with simple possession of weed, heroin and meth, as well as traffic offenses.
Joshua R. Busetter, 40, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Mason Adkins, 23, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on two traffic infractions.
Miranda L. Adkins, 41, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on charges of fourth-degree assault and first-offense driving on a revoked license and a bench warrant.
Victoria Duffy, 21, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on a non-payment of court costs, fines or fee charge.
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
Amanda F. Blackburn, 43, of East Point, was booked Friday on two bench warrants.
William Hicks, 40, of Sitka, was booked Friday on multiple counts of first-degree fleeing and evading police, a first-degree wanton endangerment charge and multiple traffic violations.
Darin L. Conley, 36, of Louisa, was booked Friday on a second-degree burglary charge.
Jordan Tackett, 31, of Stambaugh, was booked Saturday on fourth-offense or greater DUI.
James Harmon, 30, of Warfield, was booked Saturday on a simple possession of heroin charge and several traffic violations.
Brandon J. Allen, 37, of Warfield, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
David M. Browne, 48, of Volga, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
William B. Campbell, 54, of Stambaugh, was booked Sunday on a third-degree terroristic threatening charge.
Shawn Easley, 32, of Pauducah, was booked Sunday on multiple traffic violations.