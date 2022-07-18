Maybe it was the rain, maybe it was the humidity, but no matter the reason, it’s pretty clear lockups were down over the weekend.
High volume pokies like Boyd and Rowan Counties saw little in terms in of new bookings from Friday to Monday — Big Sandy Regional would’ve been in a similar boat, if it weren’t for the flood of state transferees on Friday.
Greenup County saw higher than average volume, while Carter County — typically busy with federal transfers — saw only two people booked.
Remember, anyone named in the jail reports should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The following folks were locked up over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
Albert R. Albright, 49, of Load, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
Brian Wilson, 43, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
Jennifer A. Pennington, 39, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant, a fugitive warrant and various traffic infractions..
David B. Deskins, 57, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on charges of menacing and resisting arrest.
David W. Craft, 54, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Lee Roy Akers, 50, of Pedro, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
Gary E. Richmond, 38, of Thelma, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
The following people were booked Friday as transferees to state prison:
Paul Boyd, 32, of Pikeville
Casey J. Spence, 34, of Tomahawk
James Cornett, 49, of Big Laurel
Nathaniel Barker, 23, of Morehead
William Mondie, 26, of Liberty (The city in Casey County, not the concept. He’s still in jail).
John Dearhie, 53, of Radcliff
Brandy N. Perkins, 37, of Beauty, was booked Sunday on three counts of contempt of court.
Zachary Blair, 34, of West Van Lear, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense DUI, first-offense simple possession of heroin, first-offense simple possession of meth and various traffic offenses.
Carter County Detention Center
Christopher S. Mabry, 23, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a probation violation and non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.
William E. Kitchen, 45, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
Greenup County Detention Center
James L. Bowling, 65, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
Eric D. Arthur, 35, of Worthington, was booked Friday on charges of fourth-degree assault and second-degree strangulation.
Jordan G. Loftus, 27, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.
Asa A. Mayse, 51, of South Shore, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
Robert M. Johnson, 36, of Maysville, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
Kyle E. Berry, 29, of Wurtland, was booked Sunday on charges of fourth-offense or greater DUI, driving on a suspended license, first-degree promotion of contraband and first-offense simple possession of a first-degree substance.
Joshua P. Rice, 34, of Flatwoods, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Rowan County Detention Center
Kaleb Treadway, 29, of Georgetown, was booked Friday on a charge of driving on a suspended or revoked license. Jail records show Treadway also had an assault case pending against him.
Shelia Conrad, 34, of Owingsville, was booked Friday in connection with a 2019 simple possession of narcotics case.
Jesse Hicks, 40, of West Liberty, was booked Sunday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief.
Steven Allen, 36, of Owingsville, was booked Sunday on a third-degree criminal trespassing charge.