Boyd County Detention Center
Ada M. Layne, 30, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
Brian L. Webb, 43, of Willow Wood, was booked Friday on an indictment warrant charging him with distribution of meth and heroin and simple possession of weed.
Dustin L. Hutchinson, 40, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
Gabriel I. Adkins, 42, no address listed, was booked Friday on a public intoxication charge.
Gena Thorton, 36, of Greenup, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
Jason S. Clay, 42, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value charge.
Megan E. Roe, 31, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
Christopher Tolliver, 53, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Timothy T. Tussey, 36, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
William J. Mercer, 22, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a fugitive warrant.
Savanah Cotton, 24, of Greenup, was booked Sunday to serve jail time for a traffic case.
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
Jude Clayton, 48, of Warfield, was booked Friday on two public intoxication charges.
Lynville Hall, 41, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense simple possession of meth and persistent felony offender in the first-degree.
Jarod Norris, 30, of Saylserville, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense DUI and failure to produce an insurance card.
Brian L. Gannt, 35, of Louisa, was booked Friday on two bench warrants and three traffic violations.
Stephanie Hamilton, 41, of Hi Hat, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree fleeing and evading police, first-offense DUI, theft of auto parts between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, driving without a license and two bench warrants.
Kevin Music, 44, of Oil Springs, was booked Sunday on charges of theft of auto parts between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-offense simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Randy Barker, 61, of Bromley, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
Sherry Craven, 49, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
Little Cantrell, 42, of Martha, was booked Sunday on charges of second-degree indecent exposure and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Brandon E. Quintana, 43, of Lexington, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Austin L. Maynard, 28, of Inez, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense first-degree indecent exposure, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary and public intoxication.
Carter County Detention Center
Jason E. Cummings, 26, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a felony receiving stolen property charge.
Kalo Price, 39, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a providing false information to police charge and multiple traffic violations.
Tyfanny A. Jones, 38, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
Jonathan Huffman, 42, of Grayson, was booked Friday on charges of theft between $500 and $1,000 in value, theft of auto parts between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, a bench warrant and a traffic violation.
David L. Stallard, 45, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
Robin A. Ingram, 34, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
Parres Daniels, 21, of no address West Virginia, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense trafficking, first-offense marijuana trafficking, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and providing false information to police.
Greenup County Detention Center