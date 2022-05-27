Memorial Day event set for Sunday
WURTLAND
The Greenup County War Memorial Committee will have a Memorial Day Celebration on Sunday at the War Memorial Park in Wurtland.
The event will be at 2 p.m.
Jordan Sparks, coordinator of veteran banners found throughout Greenup County, will be the guest speaker. Tony Wilson will provide music. The Marine Corp League, David Bentley and local veterans will assist in the programing.
Russell students have installed QR codes on the display stands so visitors can scan them with their smart phones to receive information about all the displays.
The War Memorial is on U.S. 23 near Wurtland.
meeting
June 7
Boyd County Extension District board, 4:30 p.m. Extension office at 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg.
Staff reports