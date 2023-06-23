LEXINGTON — Cason Wallace didn’t have to wait long for his name to be called in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.
The Kentucky guard was selected as the 10th pick by the Dallas Mavericks. Wallace was later traded to Oklahoma City for Dereck Lively II of Duke. Lively was the No. 12 pick in the draft by the Thunder.
Wallace, accompanied by his family and Kentucky coach John Calipari at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, was elated by the pick.
“There’s a lot going on and a lot of emotions right now,” Wallace said in a television interview. “I’m just grateful that I’m healthy and I thank God that I’m here (tonight) and there’s still more work to be done.”
ESPN commentator Jay Bilas said Wallace has a “very high IQ” as a defender and will succeed at the next level on both ends of the court.
“He’s good off the ball, he is excellent on the ball and he can play the point (and) off-guard,” Bilas said. “He’s a good shooter, a good shooter in the mid-range, he can knock it down from three and he’s just got a very steady game.”
Bilas cited the transition of Wallace when he took over at point guard mid-way through the season last year, which enabled the former Kentucky guard to display his versatility at the collegiate level.
“He was spectacular (against Tennessee),” Bilas recalled.” I think he’s a big-time player. Is he the type of guy that’s going to go out and get you 40 in a game or be spectacular in one area of the game? I wouldn’t say so. He’s just really good in every aspect of the game. He’s a winner and a leader. I love this pick.”
Calipari was elated to be in attendance to watch his former player get drafted in the opening round.
“I love this family and the way they support each other,” he said in a social media post. “(I’m) excited for Cason, but also his parents Mike and Kim, his brother Keaton and cousin Terrel. This isn’t just a basketball family, this is a great family.”
TSHIEBWE ASSESSES FUTURE
Oscar Tshiebwe was the first former Naismith Player of the Year to go undrafted on Thursday night.
That leaves Tshiebwe with a tougher path to the next level, considering he has no college eligibility remaining. When Tshiebwe remained in the draft, he elected to forgo an opportunity to play a third season with the Wildcats.
One option for Tshiebwe is to sign with an NBA team as a free agent and participate in the Summer League. He also could play overseas with a professional team and carve a return to the United States and eventually play in the NBA.
In a social media post, Kentucky coach John Calipari said Tshiebwe “has options that he’s weighing right now.”
Chris Livingston was chosen by the Milwaukee Bucks as the 58th and final pick on Thursday night.
On Friday, the New York Knicks, who didn’t have a pick in the draft, signed Jacob Toppin to a two-way contract. Toppin will join his brother, Obi Toppin, who also plays for the Knicks.
“I’m excited for them to go show who they are and carve out their spots in the League,” Calipari said.