ASHLAND As school children scamper along the deck of the U.S.S. Land Ship Tank-325 Memorial Ship docked in Ashland with their teachers and a tour guide, Larry Duncan is giving his wife a personal tour of the boat.
Duncan, a Huntington man and Navy veteran from the Vietnam War, served aboard the U.S.S. Oriskany, an aircraft carrier built at the close of the second World War.
Walking slowly with his wife, he passes the kitchen and asks what's on deck.
"A lot of scrambled eggs, I take it?" he asks a volunteer on the ship.
"Yes sir," the volunteer said.
"That's about all you can eat on a flat bottom boat like this," he later told his wife.
During the war, Duncan's ship was the first of three air-craft carriers to catch fire, causing the death of 44 men aboard. After it returned state side for repairs, they unloaded the planes and used it as a moving van to uproot all the men and their families from San Diego to San Francisco.
After that, they were back into action -- Duncan said the Navy Fighter Pilots aboard took heavy losses -- after the U.S.S. Forrestal caught fire, killing 134 sailors, a little known pilot named John McCain came to Duncan's ship.
Brenda Duncan said she's amazed that her husband lived in such tight quarters with so many men.
"There had to be some fights break out," she said.
"Well, I remember one time I was showering and this drunk chief came in and slammed into the head (the toilet) and I could tell he was either going to say hi or he was going to hit me," Duncan said. "So I kicked him straight in the chest out of the room."
For John Tallent, the president of the LST-325 Memorial Ship non-profit and the deck officer of the ship, serving aboard the ship is a trip down memory lane as well.
Back in Vietnam, he served aboard the same style ship in the Mekong Delta. However, rather than holding tanks like when they were used to storm Normandy (which the ship docked in Ashland did in fact do back in 1944, after landing at Sicily and Salerno) Tallent said his ship was a full repair shop.
"We did repairs on the ships that ran the rivers," he said. "We were in brown water, not in the clear ocean blue," he said.
Two props on the main deck were taken from the ship Tallent served on back in the day.,
"This is a piece of my history and a piece of American history," Tallent said. "When I was in school, we didn't hear enough history and I don't think the kids do these days either."
"You have to understand your history to understand your country," he said.
Watching national news, Tallent said it's easy to get discouraged and believe "the country is going to hell in a handbasket" but touring inland rivers and visiting towns like Ashland restores his faith in America.
"These are good, hard working Americans," he said. "They come out and look at it and remember what we did as a country here."
Tallent said while the ship navigates brown water once again -- just like in his service days -- it draws waving crowds, not gun fire.
"I like that better," Tallent said.
The ship will be docked at Ashland and open for tours through Sunday. If you wind up missing it, its next stop will be Charleston before visiting Cincinnati the week after before heading back to its home port in Evansville, Indiana.
The ship is entirely volunteer run, with the crew manning it 24 hours a day. It is the last fully operational, original (with modern safety standards, of course) still in operation in the United States.
Adults are $15 per person, children are $7.50 (ages 6 to 17) and children five and under are free. Active duty military and current firts responders are also free with proper ID.