BOYD COUNTY
At about 10 after 10 a.m., a que formed out the door at the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center of citizens ready to cast their votes.
In the bright and sunny, yet brisk November weather, a young woman corralled her three children to join the line -- she was there "to make a difference," she said.
On the bank of KY 180, within view of the polling station, signs for county clerk hopeful D.J. Rymer, U.S. Senate challenger Charles Booker and both candidates vying for Boyd County attorney hugged the shoulder.
As the cars and trucks trickled in -- momentarily blocking one of the main corridors into rural south Boyd, a woman walking out of the station said she voted out of her duty as an American citizen.
A few miles down the road, at the Midland Branch of the Boyd County Library on U.S. 60, voters piled up from the door into the parking lot awaiting their chance to determine the next four years in county politics.
A poll worker on scene asking for folks to have their IDs ready said were already formed about 10 minutes prior to the polls opening at 6 a.m.
While she worked the high-turnout 2020 election, the poll worker said this midterm -- historically lower compared to presidential elections -- was the biggest crowd she'd ever seen.
One gentleman at the end of the line said he was there because he was tired of "all the liberalism" in modern politics and he had concerns about the economy. Another man, much younger, said he was worried about the economy and "all these people jumping the fence into our country."
Of course, others said they were there for their civic duty.
Even away from the polls, the lines were the topic of conversation -- a clerk at local sporting store said the owner was out voting when a customer would ask for him.
"It's going to take a while, those lines are long this year," she said.
Just down the block from Westwood's polling station at Fairview Baptist, Justice of the Peace candidate Suzanne Griffith was holding up signs for Rymer.
"When I like somebody, I go all in for them," Griffith said.
While the polling station wasn't busy as others, there was still 500 ballots cast by 11 a.m. -- roughly 100 ballots an hour. The line there extended to the vestibule of the church, but not quiet out the door.
One woman exiting the church said she's never missed an election and she was out for her civic duty. A young man said he had only voted twice prior to this election, so he felt compelled to come out and vote again.
"If you don't vote, you can't complain," he said. "At least that's what I always taught."
Another woman following him inside was more pragmatic about why she came out -- she was there to vote on Amendment 2, which would effectively outlaw abortion in Kentucky.