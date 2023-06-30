CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court heard two pitches and two complaints at Thursday’s meeting, giving the same answer for all four — “we need to have a discussion.”
The meeting, conducted in the evening to button up some last-minute details prior to the new fiscal year starting Saturday, the fiscal court heard pitches about a mural in Catlettsburg and support for the Hillcrest-Bruce Mission.
The court also heard complaints about the noise at Rush Off Road and pooches running amok in Westwood.
A pretty picture
Former state house representative Terri Branham Clark brought local mural artist Madeline Tipton to the meeting to pitch a painting on the side of the child support building in downtown Catlettsburg, which is owned by the county.
According to Judge-Executive Eric Chaney, the previous court gave tacit support for the project, but never came to any concrete decision — with two new members on the board, Chaney said he wanted to bring it back up for the court’s consideration.
Tipton, a Boyd County native who said she grew up right on the line between the county and Ashland, started her company Tipton Creative in 2021 after graduating with a marketing degree from Morehead State.
Since founding her company, Tipton said she’s painted 45 murals locally and across the state, including works on the Ashland flood wall, Art Alley in Ashland, the Nest Day Spa in Russell and A&W Meat House.
Coming in at 937 square feet with a $19,000 estimate, the proposed mural would be Tipton’s biggest project to date, she said.
With the theme “Between River and Rails” the art work shows snippets of the county seat’s history through the years, framed between railroad ties. Tipton gave two options — one with the image flowing across the bottom floor of the building and one with the image constrained to half the building’s width, but going up two stories.
Tipton said she cut back the square footage of the design in order to save cost. Chaney concurred that the cost was way down compared to what she quoted last year.
Branham Clark said the mural could lead to more beautification projects in conjunction with Catlettsburg Main Street, a non-profit that promotes the revitalization of Catlettsburg.
Commissioner David Salisbury, who represents Catlettsburg in the First District, said he loved the design, but he felt like this is more of a Catlettsburg project.
“I now this is county building, but it seems like to me if we’re floating the bill here, it should represent Boyd County, not Catlettsburg,” Salisbury said.
Branham Clark replied that Catlettsburg is the county seat of Boyd County, and its history is Boyd County history.
“I guess I didn’t see that,” he said. “I’m a little on the slow side sometimes.”
Salisbury then brought up that it’s not in the budget — Chaney said there was a line item the county could use to fund it.
“It’s in Catlettsburg and I don’t see why we can’t work with the city to help with that,” Salisbury said. “They already have murals on the floodwall showing the history of Catlettsburg.”
Branham Clark said the city of Catlettsburg has already made investments in beautification projects, citing the string lights and the flowers in downtown.
In order to keep costs down, the county would have to paint a base coat and provide a boom lift to Tipton to do her work. County Administrator Justin Pruitt said the building is due for updates and a fresh coat of paint, although Salisbury and Commissioner Jeremy Holbrook expressed concerns about stretching county labor so thin.
Tipton said the court would need to act as soon as possible in order for her to begin work in August.
“It’s not the project that’s the issue, it’s the money,” Salisbury said. “I say we table this.”
Chaney said the county would have to have some discussions and “see how things look on our end” and would have an answer for Tipton by the next meeting on July 11.
A helping hand
Mike Maynard, director of Hillcrest-Bruce Mission in Ashland, asked if the court would like to partner with his organization to expand services.
Maynard said his organization, which helps in developing job skills, finding employment and other life skills to help lift people out of poverty, primarily operates off of private donations, funding through the Methodist Church and federal dollars passed through the city of Ashland.
He said the mission is expected to receive some funds from the opioid settlement money through Ashland as well.
“The issue here is those federal dollars are restricted to residents of Ashland,” Maynard said. “However, about 34% of the people who come to us looking for help either from the county or Westwood.”
Maynard said in the past, he’s never turned away a Boyd County resident seeking help, but he never really advertised it, either. He said most folks helping at the Mission are volunteers or retirees who don’t need to make a whole lot of money.
“I could help out more people if I have more people,” he said.
Maynard said the state welfare office is looking to partner with Hillcrest-Bruce Mission due to how many people have found jobs through the program — out of 146 people, Maynard said 98 are now employed.
Maynard also noted the county has scant resources for those facing poverty, stating only a handful of churches offer a once-a-month food pantry.
Commissioner Randy Stapleton said he would like to look into how the fiscal court could help, while Holbrook said he wanted to see if they could connect the mission with the Westwood Boys Club to “knock two birds out with one stone.”
Chaney said he wanted to look into other ways to support the mission without using money.
“We need to figure out ways we can help, we can have funding as an option on the table, but we need to figure out more ways to help other than funding for a year,” Chaney said.
Chaney said he would like to talk about it and visit the mission to see if there were any services the mission is doing that the county is already doing.
“There’s nothing more inefficient than duplication of services,” Chaney said. “If we can help with you that, that could free up some money for you.”
Maynard said he’s open to any ideas and would more than welcome county officials coming down and checking out the operation. He also said working with the Westwood Boys Club could be a win for Hillcrest-Bruce, because they’ve been wanting to develop a gym to attract youths, but don’t have the space.
After the meeting, Chaney told The Daily Independent that opioid settlement monies coming to the county will mainly be allotted to EMS, fire, law enforcement, the coroner’s office and the 911 center.
“They’ve been on the frontlines throughout this epidemic, so I think that’s a good use of the money,” he said.
Raging Rush
Shawna McCown, a Rush resident, appeared before the fiscal court to beat the drum again by noise issues coming out Rush Off Road.
With her home next to the “playground” a relative flat area of the park where riders congregate to carry on, McCown said she’s had ATVs keep her up all night into the wee hours of the morning.
“It’s gotten better as far as them riding on the roads, but they’re still up there going ‘rrrrraaaaarrrrarrrarrrraarraa’ with their motors,” she said. “I call and they say they can’t get a sheriff up there to cite them because they don’t have a vehicle to make it back in there.”
Chaney said it’s been “an ongoing discussion” with park owner E.B. Lowman III, who he said has always been cooperative with the county’s noise concerns.
“I think we’ve made some headway up there, but there’s still more work to do,” Chaney said. “Who do you cite? I guess the property owner. But how do we get somebody up there to cite them?”
Chaney added, “I think buying a $50,000 side-by-side for the sheriff’s office to go up there isn’t the best use of taxpayer money. We need to have further discussions with the owner to see what he can do.”
Salisbury joked that by putting a beer kiosk in the central portion of the park, that would pull riders away from the “playground” area.
“Don’t put that in the paper,” he said to a reporter.
“You know he’s going to put that in the paper, 130%,” Chaney said, with a laugh.
After the meeting, Chaney said there have been discussions on how to handle the noise issues, but he ultimately thinks it’s a dispute between private landowners.
“I think they can handle it between themselves,” he said. “We have an issue where it’s hard to enforce something like that because it’s happening on private property. I’d need to see if we can even cite the park for the noise.”
Sheriff Jamie Reihs confirmed the noise ordinance carries with it a fine of up to $250 per violation.
Dogs on loose, again
Matt Sissler, a resident of Westwood, came to express his concern about dogs on the loose in the unincorporated town on the edge of Ashland. With a child on the way, Sissler said he’s concerned for his kid.
He said one dog in particular is pretty friendly if you feed it, but gets aggressive if you don’t.
Sissler said he’s called Animal Control to get the dog, but he never got through.
Chaney said it’s tricky to enforce the leash laws of the county because animal control is currently overrun with dogs being turned in.
“People wanted two things during the pandemic: dogs and campers,” he said. “Now they’re selling their campers and dropping their dogs off on the road.”
Chaney said the county is currently exploring solutions with the Ashland Animal Rescue Fund to deal with the issue.
“It all boils down to enforcement, and I take responsibility for that,” Chaney said.
Sissler reminded Chaney that this concern was brought up by a different Westwood resident at the June 6 meeting, yet nothing appears to have been done.
Chaney did see he would immediately look into why Sissler couldn’t get his call through to animal control.
“We need to take care of that immediately,” he said.
Sissler asked what he should do between now and the July 11 meeting.
“Call 911 if it’s an aggressive dog,” Chaney said.