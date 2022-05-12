Russell overcame a late game deficit to take down East Carter on Thursday night.
The Raiders, one of the top teams in the 16th region, had a 3-1 lead going into the seventh, but the Red Devils managed to steal the win in the closing moments of the game.
“It was a fun game to coach,” Russell coach Tim Rice said. “Playing a team like East Carter you know it’s a quality opponent and a well coached, hard fought game. This is why we do this, win or lose out guys were going to get better today.”
The Red Devils faced trouble right from the word go, with the bases loading after the first three at-bats.
Despite the hot start, East Carter was turned away without a run thanks to a Trent Tice strikeout followed by a 643 double play.
“We had the bases loaded in that first inning with nobody out, and we don’t get a run, that changed the whole complexion of the game,” East Carter coach Jeremiah Shearer said. “That’s where the game was won and lost, not in the seventh. If we’d put runs up there it’s a different ballgame.”
The Raiders bounced back on the defensive side of the first inning, turning away Russell in a 1-2-3 inning.
With just one out, the Red Devils squandered their own bases loaded situation in the bottom of the second inning. All three on-bases were off of consecutive walks, but they were left stranded without a run.
After a quick turn away for the Raiders to start the third frame, Russell put the first run on the board.
It came off an excellent shot into right field from Nathan Totten, who sent Tice home on a stand up double.
Trailing 1-0 with two outs on the board, East Carter lit a spark in the bottom half of their lineup.
Harley Bowen nailed a shot into center field that sent Charlie Terry home on a stand up double.
Gavin Sexton came up next and hit a dinger of his own, this one into right field, which brought Bowen in for a 2-1 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, after the Raiders pulled Tate Scott for brother Ty Scott, the Red Devils got their first two batters on base, but couldn’t build on it.
“Tate got better as he went,” coach Shearer said. “As his pitch count got to 100 we wanted to get him out of there because he’s never went that deep.”
East Carter’s defense came up with two great defensive plays to ruin Russell’s sixth frame. A running snag in center field from Connor Goodman foiled a great shot from JK McKnight.
The inning ended with a play at the plate, with Charlie Terry tagging out Kyle Mokas to keep things at 2-1.
In the top of the seventh, East Carter tacked on one more run off an RBI single from Goodman. Goodman was four for four on the evening.
Now trailing 3-1, the Red Devils knew what they had to do, and got to work.
After getting a walk out of the lead off batter, Landon McDowell drilled one into right field that scored a run with a double.
Down just one run now, pinch hitter Trey Berry stepped up to the plate and hit an RBI single that tied the game up 3-3.
“I thought if we had runners on we could flip the righty for the lefty and get a better look at it,” coach Rice said of the pinch hitting decision. “I believed Trey would step up, pick his teammates up.”
After a double from Kyle Mokas and a hit-by-pitch from Parker Mitchell, Trent Tice came at bay with the bases loaded with one out.
Tice sent a long fly ball up into right-center field. Once it was caught, Nick Adams (pinch running for Berry) tagged up at third and raced home for the winning run before the throw home could get there.
The loss is East Carter’s fourth against 16 region opponents. All four have come in just the last two weeks.
“The season is behind us, this game is behind us, everybody is 0-0,” coach Shearer said. “We have to have a quick turn around and a short memory, come in and practice tomorrow and prepare for Monday. Hopefully our energy level is good and ready to go.”
Russell travels to Fort Mitchell to play in Beechwood’s David Iery Classic on Saturday.
After the road trip, Russell faces Greenup County Tuesday in the first round of the 63rd district tournament.
“We have our horse on the mound. We have to play well and he has to throw strikes,” coach Rice said. “If we do those things we have a good chance of moving on. If we don’t, it’s an early season. I’m proud of these guys win or lose on Tuesday night.”
E. CARTER - 000 200 1 -4 7 1
RUSSELL - 001 000 3 - 3 11 1
Ta. Scott, Ty Scott (6) and Terry; Tice and Brinkman. W - Tice. L - Ty Scott. 2B - Totten (R) Bowen (EC) Sexton (EC) McDowell (R) Mokas (R).