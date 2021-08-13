The Huntington Harmonica Club performs at Pullman Square on the second Tuesday of each month. Other Tuesdays, the group appears at Bobby G’s Past Time at 601 14th St. West in Huntington. Performances have been seen regularly at the Festival of Trees and Trains, a major fundraiser for the Paramount Arts Center, and at parades in the Tri-State. The group will mark its 20th anniversary this year by performing at the Diamond Teeth Mary Music and Arts Festival on Aug. 20 at Heritage Station in Huntington.
Paul David Greene, 88, passed away in Virginia Beach, VA on August 10, 2021. Please visit altmeyerfh.com for full obituary.
