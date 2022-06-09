ASHLAND A Tennessee man wanted in connection with the killing of his girlfriend was apprehended late Monday by Kentucky State Police.
Bradley J. Miller, 43, of Johnson City, was wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on charges of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
According to the TBI, 48-year-old Athena Saunders was found dead on May 30 along a gravel road near a scenic overlook near the North Carolina/Tennessee line, roughly 22 miles away from Johnson City.
Following an investigation by the TBI and the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office, Miller — Saunders’ boyfriend — was charged in connection with the homicide on Saturday.
Court records in Boyd County show state police was contacted Monday by the TBI officials, who said Miller’s cell phone was found “pinging” in the city limits of Ashland, roughly 215 miles away.
A “ping” is the signal that a cellphone emits based off the tower in the area. Law enforcement can use cellphone towers to triangulate the location of a cellphone to a general area.
At around 11:55 p.m. on Monday, state police tracked Miller down at the corner of Winchester Avenue and 30th Street, in the vicinity of the Ashland Inn, court records show.
Trooper Shane Goodall, the Post 14 spokesman, said it is unknown why Miller was in the area.
“He chose not to talk with law enforcement, so I can’t honestly say why he was here,” Goodall said.
On Wednesday, Miller waived an extradition hearing back to Tennessee, which means unless there’s good reason, authorities in the Volunteer State have until June 22 to pick him up.
Until then, he’ll be at the Boyd County Detention Center.