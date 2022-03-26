RACELAND Dancers from The Studio of Dance Kentucky won numerous top scoring high point awards here at the Rainbow National Dance Competition Regionals on March 18 through 20.
The Studio of Dance Kentucky won the IDA People’s Choice Award from the judges for best representing the entire competition with exceptional talent, choreography and showmanship. Dancers were also awarded three IDA Outstanding Performance Awards with the highest overall scores for Best Jazz Performance, Best Contemporary Performance and Best Musical Theatre Performance. In addition to the overall studio awards, dancers from The Studio of Dance Kentucky also won solo, duet/trio and group honors.
Group winners
The Studio Senior Small Tap Company — 1st Overall Highest Scoring Elite Starz Small Group 15-19, Elite Starz Choreography Award, IDA Best Novelty/Character/Musical Theatre Performance and Double Platinum Elite Starz Small Group Musical Theatre. Members are Kayla Coffee, Paisley French, Lynzi Justice, Kaitlyn Pullin and Brooklyn Tackett.
The Studio Senior Small Jazz Company — 2nd and 4th Overall Highest Scoring Elite Starz Small Group 15-19, Most Entertaining (jazz), Judges Choice Award (contemporary), IDA Best Jazz Performance, IDA Best Lyrical/Modern/Contemporary Performance, Double Platinum Elite Starz Small Group Contemporary and Double Platinum Elite Starz Small Group Jazz. Members are Kayla Coffee, Paisley French, Lynzi Justice, Emory Kirk, Rachel Music, Brooklyn Tackett and Emma Vance.
The Studio Senior Large Jazz Company — 1st Overall Highest Scoring Rising Starz Large Group 15-19, Double Platinum Rising Starz Large Group Lyrical and Double Platinum Rising Starz Large Group Jazz. Members are Emily Bloss, Kayla Coffee, Kaylee Dickison, Paisley French, Lynzi Justice, Emory Kirk, Rachel Music, Kaitlyn Pullin, Brooklyn Tackett and Emma Vance.
The Studio Senior Company — 2nd and 3rd Overall Highest Scoring Rising Starz Large Group 15-19, Double Platinum Rising Starz Large Group Contemporary and Double Platinum Rising Starz Large Group Musical Theatre. Members are Reanna Allen, Emily Bloss, Lexie Claxon, Kayla Coffee, Kaylee Dickison, Paisley French, Preslee French, Sydney Hobbs, Lynzi Justice, Emory Kirk, Ashtyn Meadows, Rachel Music, Kaitlyn Pullin, Kendall Snoddy, Mia Stephenson, Brooklyn Tackett and Emma Vance.
The Studio Teen Tap Company — IDA People’s Choice Award, 1st Overall Highest Scoring Rising Starz Small Group 12-14 and Double Platinum Rising Starz Small Group Musical Theatre. Members are Lexie Claxon, Preslee French, Sydney Hobbs, Kendall Snoddy and Mia Stephenson.
The Studio Teen Jazz Company — 3rd Overall Highest Scoring Rising Starz Small Group 12-14, Double Platinum Rising Starz Small Group Contemporary and Double Platinum Rising Starz Small Group Jazz. Members are Reanna Allen, Lexie Claxon, Preslee French, Sydney Hobbs, Ashtyn Meadows, Kendall Snoddy and Mia Stephenson.
The Studio Petite Jazz Company — 1st and 4th Overall Highest Scoring Starz of Tomorrow Large Group 6-8, Most Entertaining (jazz), Judges Choice Award (jazz), Double Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Large Group Jazz and Double Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Large Group Lyrical. Members are Keira Bell, Emerson Dickess, Harper Paige Highfield, Sawyer Hobbs, Blair Ibarra, Addison Kingery, Paityn Mabery, Makenna Rambo, Kaelyn Snoddy, Kinsley Waller and Aaliyah Wolfenbarker.
The Studio Petite Tap Company — 2nd Overall Highest Scoring Starz of Tomorrow Small Group 6-8 and Double Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Small Group Tap. Members are Emerson Dickess, Harper Paige Highfield, Sawyer Hobbs, Blair Ibarra, Addison Kingery, Paityn Mabery, Kaelyn Snoddy and Kinsley Waller.
Duet/trio winners
Paisley French and Brooklyn Tackett- 2nd Overall Highest Scoring Elite Starz Duet/Trio 15-19 and Double Platinum Elite Starz Duet Trio Jazz.
Emily Bloss, Lynzi Justice and Emma Vance- 5th Overall Highest Scoring Rising Starz Duet/Trio 15-19 and Double Platinum Rising Starz Duet/Trio Lyrical.
Lexie Claxon and Preslee French- 1st Overall Highest Scoring Rising Starz Duet/Trio 12-14 and Double Platinum Rising Starz Duet/Trio Jazz.
Blair Ibarra and Addison Kingery- 4th Overall Highest Scoring Starz of Tomorrow Duet/Trio 6-8 and Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Duet/Trio Jazz.
Solo winners
Paisley French- 1st Overall Highest Scoring Elite Starz Solo 15-19, Elite Starz Senior Dancer of the Year and Double Platinum Elite Starz Solo Lyrical.
Brooklyn Tackett- 3rd Overall Highest Scoring Elite Starz Solo 15-19 (lyrical), Elite Starz Senior Dancer of the Year Finalist (contemporary), Double Platinum Elite Starz Solo Lyrical and Double Platinum Elite Starz Solo Contemporary.
Kayla Coffee- Most Photogenic
Rachel Music- 1st Overall Highest Scoring Rising Starz Solo 15-19 and Double Platinum Rising Starz Solo Lyrical.
Emma Vance- Platinum Rising Starz Solo Lyrical
Preslee French- 1st Overall Highest Scoring Rising Starz Solo 12-14, Rising Starz Teen Dancer of the Year and Double Platinum Rising Starz Solo Jazz
Kendall Snoddy- 2nd Overall Highest Scoring Rising Starz Solo 12-14, Rising Starz Teen Dancer of the Year Finalist and Double Platinum Rising Starz Solo Lyrical
Mia Stephenson- 3rd Overall Highest Scoring Rising Starz Solo 12-14 and Double Platinum Rising Starz Solo Pointe
Lexie Claxon- 5th Overall Highest Scoring Rising Starz Solo 12-14, Rising Star Teen Dancer of the Year Finalist and Double Platinum Rising Starz Solo Lyrical
Sydney Hobbs- 8th Overall Highest Scoring Rising Starz Solo 12-14, Rising Starz Teen Dancer of the Year Finalist and Double Platinum Rising Starz Solo Lyrical
Ashtyn Meadows- 3rd Overall Highest Scoring Starz of Tomorrow Solo 12-14 and Double Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Solo Lyrical.
Sawyer Hobbs- 3rd Overall Highest Scoring Starz of Tomorrow Solo 9-11, Starz of Tomorrow Junior Dancer of the Year Finalist and Double Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Solo Musical Theatre
Paityn Mabery- Starz of Tomorrow Junior Dancer of the Year Finalist and Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Solo Lyrical.
Kinsley Waller- 10th Overall Highest Scoring Starz of Tomorrow Solo 6-8, Starz of Tomorrow Petite Dancer of the Year Finalist and Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Solo Lyrical
All the dancers from The Studio of Dance Kentucky were selected as All Star Dancers and are invited to participate in dance experiences in Hollywood and New York City. These awards are chosen by the judges for dancers displaying a passion for performing on stage.
The Studio of Dance Kentucky in Raceland is directed and owned by Natalie Pence. Instructors and choreographers are Pence, Nicole Smittle and Emily Stephenson. The studio offers recreational dance classes for ages 2 and older.