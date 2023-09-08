LEXINGTON Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops doesn’t expect an easy outing Saturday against Eastern Kentucky University.
Even though the Colonels opened the season with a 66-13 loss at Cincinnati last Saturday, Stoops expects an EKU team determined to make a better showing at Kroger Field against their down-the-road neighbor.
“I know them and the competitive nature of their staff and their team and their players, and they probably were not real pleased with the way they played in the opener at times,” Stoops said. “I’m sure they are going to want to come in here and improve, like we want to improve, and play extremely hard and play very well in their home state right down the road from them. We’re looking forward to that. We know it will be a great challenge.”
Much like the Colonels, the Wildcats want to produce a better outing than the team displayed in a tougher-than-it-looked 44-14 win over Ball State in their opener last week.
“Just like anybody we’re playing, we need to focus on ourselves,” he said. “We need to improve this week. We need to coach harder in more detail. We need to execute better in critical moments.”
Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen said the Wildcats (1-0) are “hungry” going into the second week of the season.
“When you look at the tape and you see how much was left out there, you’re hungry,” he said. “You average seven yards a play, did some good things from an explosive standpoint. But the consistent execution, consistent details, snap in and snap out. You could tell in (Tuesday’s) practice that there was more of a sense of urgency from a communication and details standpoint.
“We’re looking for huge improvements from Game 1 to Game 2 from a communication standpoint and an execution standpoint.”
Stoops said Thursday the Wildcats had a good week of preparation and his squad “took his message to heart.”
“Our guys coached hard,” he said. “We had two good practices. We’ll finish it off (Friday) and we’ll be ready to go again.”
The two teams will meet for the sixth time, with the Wildcats owning a 5-0 lead in the series. Kentucky rolled to a 52-7 win over Eastern in the first meeting in 1998, but the most recent games have been more competitive, especially in 2015 when Kentucky rallied from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime and escaped with a 34-27 victory.
Stoops said coach Walt Wells’ squad, led by standout quarterback Parker McKinney, plays with consistency.
“Watching all their film from last year, they have been very efficient. I expect them to make great improvement between Week 1 and Week 2,” Stoops said. “... He (McKinney) does a very good job being savvy in the pocket and extending plays and making plays. Again, watching all their film from last year, they have been very efficient.”