ASHLAND Imagine marking the death of family members by quilting.
Yet quilts play an important part in recording history, especially in the region.
The Highlands Museum and Discovery Center's quilt display for National Quilt Month, which is March, has as its centerpiece Elizabeth Roseberry Mitchell's Graveyard Quilt.
Exhibit curator Heather Whitman said the graveyard quilt, which dates to 1837, is a visitor favorite.
"One of only two known quilts of this type, the graveyard quilt is a sentimental piece created by a grieving mother," Whitman said. "To my knowledge there are only two. It is not a 'pattern' that you can find published anywhere."
The museum's shop sells the book "Elizabeth Roseberry Mitchell's Graveyard Quilt: An American Pioneer Saga" by Linda Otto Lipsett, which tells the story of the family and the quilts.
The museum's quilt is thought to the be first; it was not finished and is considered a "practice piece." The finished quilt is at the Kentucky Historical Society and the quilt the museum has, which is actually a quilt top, was donated to the Highlands by a descendant years after the KHS received the finished version. Both were made by Mitchell.
Whitman said the finished quilt originally had two coffins representing two of her children who had died. She later added coffins to the base of the quilt to represent other family members; when they died, she moved their coffin to the "graveyard."
"I would say a crowd favorite is the Graveyard Quilt," Whitman said. "It is a sad piece, but as I always tell the school tours, remember this is a time when very few people were photographed. You couldn't pull out your cell phone and look at a picture of a passed loved one anytime you wanted. This was how a mother dealt with her grief and kept the quilts as a way to remember her sons."
Mitchell began the first quilt after she lost her son, John, 2, in 1836 and buried him in Monroe County, Ohio. Dissatisfied with her work, she began a second, similar version, perhaps when a second son died in 1843 at 19. She made coffins for herself and other family members and basted them in the border.When they died, she moved their coffins to the central graveyard. When she died in 1857, her daughter Elizabeth (1830-1867) moved her mother's coffin to the center.
The Graveyard Quit is one of the many quilts from the 18th and 19th centuries on display at the museum.
Whitman said her favorite is one of the crazy quilts.
"It was made in around the 1890s and was found in a pre-Civil War home in Winchester," she said. "The embroidery on it is so beautiful; it truly is a work of art."
Some of the other quilts on display:
Cigarette Insert Quilt
Tobacco companies began including small textile inserts with their cigarettes and other tobacco products in the earyl 1900s. The most popular of these inserts were the “silks.” They were made of a variety of materials and typically came in a series or theme, such as floral designs, flags of the world and animals. They became collectible and even those who didn’t smoke sought them. Many women would collect the silks and then quilt them, which is how this quilt came to be.
English Paper Piecing
English paper piecing is a type of quilting in which paper is cut to the shape desired and fabric is stitched over it. This gave the quilt more stability until it was completed. Once done, the paper was usually removed. Paper Piecing originated in England in the 1700s and spread throughout the world as the English moved their families to the colonies. The method became very popular in the United States in the late 1800s.
Trip Around the World
This is a popular pattern for beginners. Despite how intimidating it looks. it is a simple pattern. Quilters would often compete to see how many squares they could fit on their quilt.
Friendship Quilt
Also sometimes called Bridal Throw, this quilt originated around 1840. The general idea was for one person to be in charge of decorating a square that would then be quilted and given as a gift for a variety of occasions such as a new Bride or for a friend moving away. They often were signed by the creators or had sentimental phrases such as “Remember me” painted or embroidered on the squares.
Thousand Pyramid
This is a very old pattern and its origin is unclear. This quilt was made c. 1890s. It has been a popular pattern over the decades as it is another that can make use of scrap pieces from other projects.
(606) 326-2661 |