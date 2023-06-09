LEXINGTON It took the Rowan County defense a couple of innings to find itself on Friday.
The first innings were all Ballard, the defending state champions, needed to deal insurmountable damage and advance to the championship game with a 4-1 victory.
“They’ve been ready and been here (before),” Ballard coach Allen Jones said. This is their third year, the second time in the semis, and that means a lot. Rowan County is a great team. Everybody kept asking, ‘Was it a fluke that they beat McCracken?’ It wasn’t a fluke. They’re good… I’d take every one of those players. They’re going to be really good down the road.”
Rowan County coach Larry Slone wasn’t caught off guard by the early hole his Vikings had dug and knew it would be a tough one to climb out.
“We’ve done that all year,” Slone said. “We’d get behind and battle back, but not against that good of pitching. When you give them two in the first, you have a big battle in front of you. And you could see today we couldn’t overcome it. That’s been our Achilles heel, giving up runs early and battling back. You can do that against a lot of teams, but not when you get here against the final four.”
Rowan County’s loss brings an end to their season at 35-5 after taking the 62nd District and 16th Region championships this season and making its first state tournament appearance since 2008.
The Bruins were anchored by a strong presence in the circle from pitcher Brooke Gray.
Gray, a University of Louisville commit and the 2023 Gatorade Kentucky Softball Player of the Year, had 10 strikeouts for the game and gave up just two hits.
“When you’ve got Brooke on the mound, what do you say?” Jones said with a laugh. “People look at her height, and you can look at the height all day, but you can’t look at the heart. it will get you more wins… and I think that’s why she got passed over was height. But, I’ve supported UK my whole life… but I guarantee you that when she’s playing for Louisville, I’ll be in that black pullover that says Louisville Softball, and I’ll be rooting for her.”
Ballard had the Vikings’ offense on lockdown for most of the game, and it showed at the start, with 1-2-3 innings in the first two frames.
The Bruins had no problem with their own offense, however, putting up a pair of runs in the first inning.
Ballard was helped out by the Vikings, who hit Bruins leadoff batter Emory Donaldson and allowed the second batter, Mikayla Milby, to reach on an error.
The same error brought Donaldson home for the first run.
“The youth showed a little early,” Slone said. “When we hit the first batter, we don’t throw the runner out… those are plays you have to make.”
Milby would get home a couple of at-bats later via a sacrifice fly from Imari Golden.
The Bruins would extend the lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the second in a “good news, bad news” play from Rowan County.
The Vikings managed to catch the first-base runner in an attempt to steal first, but the tag opened the door for the third-base runner to steal home.
Rowan County got its first hit of the game, a standup double from Baleigh Caskey, in the top of the third.
Unfortunately for the Vikings, Caskey was stranded there as Ballard took care of the next three at-bats.
It looked like Rowan County’s defense finally had its legs under them in the bottom of the third, turning away the Bruins in a 1-2-3 inning.
Haven Ford recorded the third out on a diving catch in the infield without an inch of room to spare.
Ford’s play has received plenty of attention, especially given her abilities as a multi-sport athlete. It included Ballard’s coach, who recalled a discussion he had with Ford following the game.
“No. 18 is good,” Jones said. “I told (Ford) ‘I know you’re Miss Basketball, but if you don’t go play softball at Murray, I’m going to tell the coach to go find you,’” Jones said.
In the top of the fourth, Ford reached on a walk and then stole second. It marked Ford’s 48th stolen base out of 48 attempts on the season.
“We tried and we battled,” Slone said. “We never quit. That’s the one thing about this team, all year long, even though they’re very young, they never quit in a ball game.”
Ford would be joined by Kassi Perkins who was also walked in the frame, but both were stranded, as the Vikings remained scoreless.
Both teams traded 1-2-3 innings. Rowan County turned the Bruins away in the bottom of the fourth and fifth, while Ballard did the same in the top of the fifth and sixth.
The Bruins ended that streak, getting a pair of hits and a runner to the plate in the bottom of the sixth.
The run was scored off the bat of Macy McCoy. It brought Milby home.
Down 4-0 in the top of the seventh, the Vikings had one last chance to rally.
Lauryn Eastham began the frame by sending a shot over the fence for a solo home run. It gave Rowan County its first score of the game.
“That was pretty awesome,” Slone said of the homer. “She’s one of these kids that if she gets ahold of one, it’s going to go. Her determination, being a freshman, and stepping up to hit a home run against this young lady, it’s unbelievable.”
That was as far as the rally got for the Vikings.
Ballard handled the next three batters and secured the victory and the trip to the title game.
Rowan County will now look to next season. Everybody returns except for one important player.
Slone got emotional when summing up Ford’s time with the team.
“I can’t say enough about having the opportunity to coach Haven Ford," Slone said. "She’s a super person, not just a great athlete, a super person.”
Despite the big loss, Slone thinks this experience will put his team in a good position to start next year, especially when it comes to pitching.
“The pitching is where this all starts,” Slone said. “Trinity ended up here at the end. (She) had great momentum and pitched really well which kept Kassi from getting on the mound. But, Kassi plays a great first base and hits it fantastic. The takeaway is, there’s a great future in front of us.”
ROWAN CO. 000 000 1 — 1 2 1
BALLARD 210 001 X — 4 3 0
Lambert and Eastham; Gray and Dennis. W - Gray. L - Lambert. 2B - Caskey (RC). HR - Eastham (RC).
