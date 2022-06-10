CATLETTSBURG Boyd County Fiscal Court commissioner Randy Stapleton will be casually walking to the finish line in November after his opponent dropped out of the race.
His opponent, Democrat Cynthia Sturgill, had to drop out of the race because she moved out of the county.
Stapleton, a Republican, has represented District 3 in Boyd County since being elected to the post in 2018 after unseating long time Democrat Carl Tolliver in 2018, ending a 24 year streak on the court.
It was third-time's the charm for Stapleton -- he'd lost to Tolliver in the 2010 and 2014 races.
"I worked hard for that seat," Stapleton said. "I was prepared to work hard again for it."
Now, Stapleton won't have to fight to keep his seat, since his opponent dropped out.
"She was really excited to run and I think she would've been a good opponent," Stapleton said. "This definitely takes the pressure off of me, now I don't have to spend money on a reelection."
"I wish her all the happiness," Stapleton added.
Sturgill said "it was with a heavy heart that I had to drop out."
The reason Sturgill moved out of the county in the middle of an election is because she recently got married, she said.
"We couldn't find a house in Boyd County that would suit our needs, so I moved into my husband's house in Greenup County," she said. "I do not take this lightly. I feel like with my experience and energy level, Eric Chaney and I could've worked very well together."
Sturgill added, "But God had other plans."
Having already joined the Greenup County Democratic Women's Club, Sturgill said she looks forward to getting involved in the community, but she's not anticipating a run anytime soon.
"Nothing's etched in stone," she said.
Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston said once the official paperwork is filed with his office, Sturgill will be marked as withdrawn from the general election.
