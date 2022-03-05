“Now we see but a dim reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known.” (I Cor. 13:12)
I don’t fully understand why I am so captivated by one of my late uncle’s personal possessions. The first time I saw it, it was leaning against a basement wall, hidden beneath the Halloween decorations. I was enthralled when I came upon it.
My Uncle Bruce was a photographer in the Second World War and had taken the photograph while on a tour of duty in Northern Africa. That is the extent of my knowledge about it. As far as I know, it was the only wartime photograph Bruce had enlarged, framed and displayed. It once hung on the wall by his big, roll-top desk.
It was framed by the old Fannin Glass and Paint Company, before there was non-reflective glass. So each time I take a deep look at it, I see a bit of myself in the reflection. Joetta Lynch, a much respected, area framer, counseled me that the type of glass used is actually what has protected the piece over time. Otherwise, the frail image would have been destroyed by the penetration of pure light.
It provokes me to pause and to think. A great piece of art will do that. Yet, I find myself with more questions than answers. All taken together, it magnifies the mysteries of ‘how’, ‘ why’ and ‘does anyone care?’
The impoverished boy, preserved in time on a sheet of cardboard-like paper, was clothed in tattered garments. One foot was clad in a well-worn boot, the other foot was bare. A shadow fell to veil one side of the lad’s face. The other side was highlighted in soft light. The interplay of shadows and light defined his silhouette, as if to mirror the conflict inside him.
The boy looked directly at my uncle. Bruce’s strong, yet gentlemanly manner must have given him a glimmer of peace. Perhaps my uncle gave him something to eat. Maybe some candy and a few coins too. Would the image of this vulnerable young boy, minding his business in the midst of a great world war, ever be erased from my kind uncle’s mind? I don’t think that it was.
The boy looked as if he had questions that only the Omniscient could answer. How could one person’s maniacal aggression devastate so much of the world? Who on earth could provide an innocent child with an adequate explanation? Or anyone else for that matter?
Albert Einstein famously stated, "I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones." I understand the point he was making, and the thought makes me shudder. Thankfully, his theology is amiss.
Christ will one day return as the victor and the world will, indeed, be brought to its knees. But in a good way. Christ will conquer evil authoritatively, decisively and finally. Then, we will fully know God when we see Him in Jesus, with our own eyes, face to face.
Charles Haddon Spurgeon said that one day, when we are in His presence, we will “then, perhaps, discover that wars, pestilences, and earthquakes are, after all, necessary cogs in the great wheel of the Divine machinery; and He who sits upon the throne at this moment will then make it manifest to us that His government was right.”
On that great day, it will be known that our lives, too, were among the necessary cogs of the wheel in His Divine machinery. It will be known how we propelled it forward. But we won’t know these things until then.
What we do know now is sufficient. We should pray for peace, do what He tells us to do, and go where He leads us.
Now is the time. Join the movement.
🕊