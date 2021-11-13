“But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts, and always be ready to give a defense to everyone who asks you a reason for the hope that is in you, with meekness and fear…”. (l Peter 3:14-15)
This sounds like a commandment to me. So, here goes.
I heard preaching and the Holy Spirit spoke to my heart when I was a young girl. I confessed my sins and believed Jesus died on the cross for me. I knew I was guilty and I knew He cleansed me. I had a very close walk with Jesus as a child.
He continued to reveal Himself to me as I aged, but I withdrew to the point I doubted His existence. But He continued to seek me. He never stopped.
I was miserable without Him, I was fulfilled and at peace when I was with Him. When my ways were pleasing to Him, he made even my enemies to be at peace with me.
He speaks to me in many ways and He answers my prayers. I have found all of His Word to be true; it is the guide book to my happiness. He has revealed Himself to me in biblical ways, and in ways that are exclusively mine.
God knows my voice and He hears me when I call. He has called me too. I cannot not fulfill that call. Deep in my soul, I am very, very happy when "I know that I know that I know" I’m in the center of His will.
His ways are simple, but higher than mine. They are common sense but holy. They are humble but divine, gentle but powerful. They are both thrilling and peaceful -- all at the same time. They are perfect.
He has loved me with an everlasting love. He not only wrote it down for me, He spoke it to the core of my soul when I very much needed it but did not deserve it. It changed me forever. The frustrations and hurts I had held onto for far too long faded away, though, in fact, the reasons for them remained. Some things no longer mattered because He loved me with an everlasting love.
Those words enveloped me. I pondered them over and over again. Then I shouted them loudly and danced and leaped with my hands held high. Thoughts of Sarah in her latter years -- when God called her a Princess -- came to my mind. Is it possible that she felt the same as I?
I am more than a little embarrassed after exposing my heart to you in this way. “In meekness and fear” I told you things I most always keep private.
Expressing the reason for our hope does indeed make us vulnerable. But when we are weak, He shows Himself strong.
And that’s what hope’s all about.
STACY KEELIN may be reached at sakeelin@icloud.com