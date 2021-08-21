In a letter written in 1527 during the Bubonic Plague, renowned Christian reformer Martin Luther,wrote these words to his friend, the Reverend Dr. John Hess:
“I shall ask God mercifully to protect us. Then I shall fumigate, help purify the air, administer medicine and take it. I shall avoid places and persons where my presence is not needed in order not to become contaminated and thus perchance inflict and pollute others and so cause their death as a result of my negligence.
“If God should wish to take me, he will surely find me and I have done what he has expected of me and so I am not responsible for either my own death or the death of others. If my neighbor needs me however I shall not avoid place or person but will go freely as stated above. See this is such a God-fearing faith because it is neither brash nor foolhardy and does not tempt God.”
Where we are now with COVID, we’ve all been before.
Perhaps if Luther could write a letter today, it might read something like this:
“I shall ask God to mercifully protect us, then I shall wear a mask to help purify the air. I will talk with my health-care provider about getting a vaccine, then heed the professional advice. I shall socially distance to reduce the spread of the sickness, and to protect myself from the same.
“I will do my part to flatten the fourth curve, but I will not let the challenge flatten my zeal for living a goodly life. I will trust God to deliver me from perils I encounter as I walk the path He has chosen for me. Yet I will not tempt God by expecting deliverance when I stray onto those paths I’ve chosen for myself.”
Of course, there will always be cynics. Solomon was one at the time he wrote this:
“Futility of futilities! All is futility ... That which has been is what will be, That which is done is what will be done, And there is nothing new under the sun.” (Ec. 1:2,9)
But far deeper truth is found in this:
“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever” (He. 13:8)
Christ has not changed. The universe is still under His sway, and He and His cross are still at its center. He is the same source of wisdom, sustaining power, and provision as He was in eternity past. And He always will be.
Some things never change. Thank God.
STACY KEELIN may be reached at sakeelin@icloud.com