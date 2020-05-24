MEADS First, a note on journalism methodology. See that word at the beginning of this sentence in bold, “Meads?” That’s called a dateline. You’ll find them at the beginning of most newspaper articles. Back in the day, in addition to the name of a place, datelines also included — you guessed it — a date, signifying when and where reporting occurred on a story. Somewhere along the way, the date was phased out, but the place name remained.
These days, some media outlets, including this one, use datelines merely to identify where the action of a story took place, regardless of if the reporter actually went there or if the reporting was conducted by phone and email from the office or the kitchen table. However, the dwindling old guard (with which I proudly identify) believes you don’t use a dateline if you didn’t earn it. Hence, for practitioners of that approach, if you see a story without a dateline, it means the writer didn’t actually travel to report.
For the last nine years, the datelines of my day-after-Memorial Day stories have ranged from Flemingsburg to Cannonsburg, from Taylor Mill to Mount Sterling, covering region baseball or softball tournament quarterfinals until last year, when a KHSAA change to its state tournament format moved the region semifinals to Memorial Day.
Today will be the first Memorial Day since I became a professional sportswriter in 2011 that I will not be at a high school ball field somewhere. Today’s column instead originates from my house in — as the dateline states — Meads.
Instead of leaving family Memorial Day festivities early, in all likelihood already sunburned, bound either for scheduled 16th Region Tournament baseball host Ashland or softball site Fleming County, my story for Tuesday’s e-edition will already be written by the time you read this.
No region tournaments will be played today, with the KHSAA long since having first suspended and then canceled the spring sports season in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Today is a stark reminder of the measures that have been taken to accomplish that end. In the last two months, we’ve heard — and written about — poignant instances of first hope, then frustration, then heartbreak from coaches, players and administrators.
Media are not immune to some of those same emotions — while we have worked to continue to provide timely and interesting sports content in every edition of The Daily Independent during this pandemic, “cabin fever” doesn’t begin to describe the mental state of every sportswriter and broadcaster I’ve encountered this spring.
And while those emotions — and a resurgence of them today — are understandable, today is also a reminder of something else.
It’s working.
By all accounts, our efforts over the last two months to flatten the curve, to socially distance ourselves from both perfect strangers and from family members who live in different houses, are working.
Saturday was the second day in a month and a half that Kentucky has no reported COVID-19 related deaths, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Field hospitals set up in the event of a worst-case-scenario spike of cases have been dismantled. Businesses are reopening. The resumption of youth sports is on the horizon. High school sports may not be far behind, likely with restrictions — but hey, we’ll take what we can get at this point, right?
It’s working!
But it isn’t over. We still have to be careful while finding some semblance of normalcy, even if it isn’t yet what we’re accustomed to. Don’t fall into the trap of viewing a mask — wearing it or not wearing it — as a political statement. Wash your hands and don’t breathe on people. Don’t be reckless. Take care of your loved ones and your fellow Kentuckians alike. Want what’s best for people who share your worldview and people who don’t.
Let’s beat this thing. Or else, missing Monday will be for nothing, and that would be what would make this seemingly wasted day truly tragic.
