If Mandy Layne and the Russell Lady Devils feel they don't get their due, they certainly had Jeff Haile's attention.
"Didn't think that we were gonna blow them out, no way," Henderson County's coach said Friday night after the Lady Colonels ended Russell's season in the Sweet Sixteen quarterfinals, 64-53. "They're a good basketball team."
Haile would know a good basketball team when he sees it -- he's tops on the wins list among active state coaches, having coached Henderson County to its 750th victory under his stead in its season opener.
But, from Russell's perspective, Haile is the exception and not the norm among statewide figures in recognizing what the Lady Devils can do.
Teams in northeastern Kentucky know better than to overlook Russell, or at least they should. The Lady Devils own six straight 20-win seasons, the longest current streak in the 16th Region, one extended with Russell's victory over Dixie Heights in the first round of the state tournament on Thursday.
And the Lady Devils have topped Boyd County in four of their last six meetings, including the last two region tournament title games -- the same Lady Lions consistently rated among the state's top teams. They finished the season No. 4 in the Associated Press rankings.
For whatever reason, that consistent excellence hasn't translated to the recognition on the state level the Lady Devils feel they've earned, and for that matter, hasn't gotten Russell the respect in the polls Boyd County has.
Make no mistake, the Lady Lions have earned it, with victories against then-No. 2 Bethlehem and top-ranked Anderson County -- as well two wins over eventual 15th Region champion Pikeville and a regular-season split with the Lady Devils.
Russell doesn't begrudge Boyd County that cachet so much as it simply doesn't understand why it isn't viewed the same way on the state level.
"We've always kinda played second fiddle, honestly, to Boyd," Russell coach Mandy Layne said, "and we've worked and scratched and clawed to get here."
Is that because the Lady Devils got off to a slow start to the season, losing two of their first four games? (Wins are wins and losses are losses, but Russell has an answer for that one if it were inclined to use it: four of its starters missed those early setbacks due to COVID-19 protocols.)
Was it because Russell's two most impressive decisions, aside from the wins over Boyd County and Dixie Heights, were losses -- competitive ones -- against Butler and Anderson County?
Is it because the Lady Devils didn't have the statewide name recognition they might've if they had gotten to play at Rupp Arena last March, a date they earned but which was stripped from them by COVID-19?
If it's either of the latter two hypotheses, Russell's victory against Dixie Heights should take care of that. The Lady Devils led from the first quarter on in their first win in the Sweet Sixteen since 1976. It wasn't a blowout, exactly, but it was comfortable for Russell, in which there was no question which team was better by the end of the game.
Never mind that Dixie Heights sported a sparkling record and the state's longest winning streak, and -- in some quarters -- that was enough to stamp it as the favorite. That was fine with Russell, and Layne said so before the game.
"We are continually trying to prove people wrong," she said. "We always seem to be the underdog. We really embrace that role."
The Lady Devils took aim at another win, and another statement, Friday night in the quarterfinals, but they found themselves both down big and in critical foul trouble early. Shaelyn Steele was whistled for her third foul on the first possession of the second quarter, and Henderson County's Sadie Wurth made a free throw to put Henderson County up, 23-7.
Then Russell assembled a 20-7 run, capped by Kaeli Ross's 3-pointer with 10 seconds to go in the first half, to get back within 30-27.
The Lady Devils were right there, seconds away from getting into intermission in position to turn its freshman phenom point guard loose down just three.
But Henderson County had enough time to steal momentum back going into the break -- Savannah Lacer answered Ross's triple with one of her own with three seconds to go -- and the Lady Colonels scored the first five points of the second half. Russell never got closer than seven points after that.
If Friday felt like a missed opportunity for the Lady Devils, what they did one night earlier still resonated. And short of hardware, that's what Russell was after.
"We would've liked to continue to get even more respect and get a little further," Layne said, "but I definitely think we got people's attention."
