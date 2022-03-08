MOREHEAD For the last eight years, Chris Porter has had a nearly annual tradition.
Porter stands on the court at Ellis T. Johnson Arena, mills around with his family and fans clad in maroon, and watches his son and his teammates cut down the nets after winning the 16th Region Tournament championship.
Ashland won its fourth consecutive region title on Tuesday night. Point guard Colin Porter has piloted the last three versions of those Tomcats.
It's the second family trilogy in which the Porters have partaken. From 2015-17, Chase Porter -- Colin's older brother -- played a pivotal role on three consecutive Elliott County region championships.
Ask Chris Porter -- who has good-naturedly clamored to be interviewed after his sons' games for years -- if he felt any differently watching Chase climb the ladder with scissors in hand in 2015 than he did as Colin took his turn to snip on Tuesday night, and he becomes thoughtful, almost pensive.
"I don't know that it gets different," he said. "It definitely gets harder. Every year gets harder. It's an unbelievable feeling. I'm so proud of both of them."
That is, of course, a common parental trait. But it informs Chris's relationship with his sons, Colin said, and how he interacts with his son's coach.
"He stays out of Colin's way," Ashland coach Jason Mays said. "That's the most important thing. I'd like to do a sports seminar and take him with me as an example."
And not for his basketball acumen, although over the last decade of watching his sons play high school, college and travel basketball, Chris would figure to have picked up something.
Rather, it's because of a conversation that Mays said he hasn't yet had.
"When Colin enrolled at Blazer High School the summer between his eighth grade and freshman year, since that moment, there's never been a, 'Coach, I'd like to have a discussion with you.' There's never been an awkward text," Mays said. "There's never been a, 'Hey, I've gotta meet with you and the AD.'
"(Chris) lets his son fail and lets him learn from those failures, and then he watches his son succeed, and his son becomes resilient and independent as a competitor because of that. And one of these days, I hope Colin becomes a father and parents the same way."
Chris Porter was indeed somewhat stoic in the third row of the Ashland cheering section on Tuesday night. When Colin committed a traveling violation on the Tomcats' second possession of the title game, sure, Chris slightly shook his head.
When Colin absorbed contact driving in the lane and went flying past a photographer, through Boyd County's cheerleaders and slid into the tunnel leading to the Lions' locker room, Chris scarcely moved, except to reach for his bottle.
Informed of this after the game -- after being voted MVP of the tournament by media after posting the first triple-double in the event since 2009 in Ashland's 84-52 defeat of Boyd County -- Colin grinned, unsurprised.
"Even-keeled," Colin called his dad.
"It's shown me just how to stay composed on the court," Colin continued. "He's been there and he always has a straight face. He never wavers, highs or lows, wins or losses.
"He always is the same dad. It really just means the world to me, because I know that when I go home, I'm the same son to him."
That's not because Chris doesn't have emotion, but because he's learned to swallow it, he said.
"I get tore up a lot of times, and I get scolded for that," he deadpanned. "I try to not say a lot. Don't do me no good."
Colin said he can see his dad's frustration at missed foul shots and turnovers, but that it doesn't impact their relationship.
"Whenever the season's going, coach Mays does my coaching," Colin said. "(Chris) honors that, and he lets him do whatever he has to do to help us win ball games."
Tuesday was the last time one of Chris Porter's sons will win a high school region championship. Colin re-classified to the Class of 2022 in midseason and is bound a year earlier than expected for Liberty.
Colin said it hadn't yet sunk in that this would be his final time to savor the moment in Morehead. Chris, however, said he'd gotten his mind wrapped around that.
"Oh yeah," he said. "Looking forward to the next chapter. As long as he's staying healthy, he's gonna keep playing. He's going to a fine university."
Chris is preparing to retire from a 29-year union carpenter job, he said. That may leave more time with family -- he held grandson Luca as Colin was announced as the tournament's MVP -- but also time to burn up the roads to Lynchburg, Virginia, and wherever else the Flames are playing.
"They got a trip in November to Cancun, and they're looking to go to London," Chris said. "I'm gonna have to get another job."
