Grady Walter stuck close to Ivan McGlone on Russell’s football sidelines from 1976 to 2003. That proved to be the case in death as well as life.
Walter, an assistant to McGlone during the bulk of a 34-year career in education and coaching, died Friday at 75 after an extended illness. It was just over five months after McGlone passed away.
It seemed sad but also somewhat fitting, because perhaps no two people are more responsible for building the Red Devils into their standing as one of the most highly regarded programs in eastern Kentucky.
Their connection was so tight that Russell school nurse Jenny Bates, a former student of both Walter and McGlone, quipped the duo had gained their angel Wing-Ts, said Russell Middle School principal Shawn Moore.
It’s an allusion to the Wing-T offense the Red Devils used under McGlone and Walter to win the 1978 state championship (as well as the 2005 title two years after Walter retired) and compete for many more crowns at the district and regional level.
“He was a great coach and teacher,” Moore said of Walter.
Current Russell grid coach T.J. Maynard noted Walter’s lasting link to McGlone, present in life and in death.
“We now have lost two of the best men to ever walk the sidelines at Russell,” Maynard tweeted. “RIP coach Walter. Now you can help coach (McGlone) make the calls. 822 ready break back!”
Salmons, Brown Tabbed Among Top
Two 16th Region arbiters were finalists for KHSAA Outstanding Official of the Year honors in their respective sport for the 2020-21 season.
Mark Brown of Russell got that nod in volleyball. He was runner-up to Jim Nunley of Pineville.
Worthington’s Michael Salmons — you know him as Raceland’s football coach — was one of three finalists for that recognition in baseball. John Carroll of Lexington won the award.
Bennett Shining Spotlight
Bryson Bennett is a Russell alumnus and a Mason County assistant coach, so he knows the quality of boys basketball players in the 16th and 10th Regions.
Bennett has made it his mission to make sure college coaches find out. He is putting on The District Combine at Mason County’s Fieldhouse on July 31.
Twenty-five players from the 10th and 16th Regions — 10 of them from the 16th — have been selected to participate in a combine setting with college coaches invited to watch and the public able to attend.
The event’s drills will mimic those in the NBA combine as closely as possible, Bennett said, “to give these kids that are invited a sense of what the incoming professionals do when going to the NBA.”
Bennett added that the event could help ease the dog days of summer with few local sporting options available.
“I wanted to be the first to bring this exposure event to the community and bring some entertainment, as everyone knows there is usually nothing going on at the end of summer and everyone is waiting for football season,” Bennett said. “I want to have this event be that middle ground that helps ease the pain of no sports.”
The 10 participants from the 16th Region are as follows: Ethan Sellars and Zander Carter (Ashland), Rheyce Deboard (Boyd County), Jaxon Manning (Fairview), Larkin McKee and Lucas Jolly (Fleming County), Trey Gerike (Lewis County), Stacey Jackson (Rose Hill Christian), and Brady Bell and Griffin Downs (Russell).
Lacing Up Golden Gloves
The Tri-State Golden Gloves tournament is slated for Friday-Sunday on the second floor of the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Huntington.
The event starts Friday at 3 p.m. Saturday’s fighting commences at 4 p.m. and the bell rings at noon on Sunday.
Aaron Hanshaw, the 2013 regional champion, is the franchise president.
The Golden Gloves mission, per a release, is “to provide an active and safe environment that promotes and enhances the physical and emotional well-being and social development of young athletes; develops individual athletic skills, work ethic, discipline, sportsmanship, self-respect and pride; and provides entertainment to citizens of the community.”
Hamilton Heading South
Boyd County native Casey Hamilton is moving on from his post as University of Pikeville’s baseball coach to become an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at LSU Shreveport.
“Casey checked all the boxes and more,” Pilots coach Brad Neffendorf said, according to a release from the school. “He comes from an extremely successful background of baseball from both his playing days and coaching career.”
LSU Shreveport is coming off a trip to the NAIA World Series.
“Casey is a tireless worker, advanced recruiter and is extremely dedicated to development,” Neffendorf said. “His vision for a program, plan for recruiting and player development aligns with everything we are trying to continue to build off the years of success at LSUS.”
Said Hamilton: “My family and I are very excited about this opportunity to come aboard with Neff and his staff. There were several components that attracted us to this position, and we are looking forward to our move down to Shreveport. I am excited about the opportunity to help continue building upon the many years of continued success.”
Hamilton completed his second season as the Bears’ coach, with the 2020 campaign cut short by COVID-19 after 24 games. Pikeville was 21-49 under his leadership.
Hensley Honored
Russell product Kierstin Hensley was named this month to the CoSIDA-NAIA District 1 Women’s At-Large Team this month for her excellence at Shawnee State.
Hensley went 12-0 in singles play and teamed with Claire Carruthers to go 10-3 at No. 1 doubles for the Bears. Both marks are program records.
Hensley was one of 16 players across 21 states and the District of Columbia to earn that honor, as well as one of six women’s tennis players to do so, according to a Shawnee State release.
Region Stars to Align
Northeastern Kentucky baseball and softball coaches are planning to hold area All-Star games in the coming weeks.
Raceland is hosting an NEKY All-Star baseball game July 27 and plans to base the team off All-Area selections made by coaches, Rams coach Marty Mills said, with provisions in place to fill out rosters.
Raceland will also host an area underclassman showcase camp prior to the game and invite college coaches, Mills said.
Area softball coaches plan to put on an All-Star game, tentatively scheduled for Aug. 3 at Boyd County, said Bath County coach Kenny Williams.
Camp Season
Rose Hill Christian’s girls basketball program is hosting a camp for boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade on Aug. 9-12 from 9 a.m.-noon.
Lady Royals coach Nick Karle and Rose HIll’s assistant coaches and players will run the camp with special guests and speakers planned for each day. Camp will include fundamental work and daily competitions, Karle said.
The cost is $75 for three days, which includes a T-shirt and daily giveaways. For more information or to register, contact Karle at (304) 634-4320.
Louisa Bass Central
Two Louisa Bass Club High School Fishing Team duos placed in the top five of the Bradley Roy Tournament at Herrington Lake in Mercer, Garrard and Boyle counties, as well as composing the top two Angler of the Year units, garnering them scholarship winnings.
Nicholas Boggs and Brady Howard posted enough points for Angler of the Year, good for $124,000 in scholarship money, and they finished fifth at the Roy event, which supplied $40,000.
Jake Lycans and William Andrew Copley came in runner-up for Angler of the Year honors, collecting $112,000 in scholarship dough, and they placed second at Roy, which got them $90,000 toward scholarships. Lycans and Copley also posted a two-day total of 30.54 pounds at Green River Lake, good for a state title and $112,000 more in scholarship money to Druy University (Springfield, Missouri).
KSHOF Hall Call
The Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame’s 44th class was announced last week by the Louisville Sports Commission.
Media and public relations expert John Asher, former Kentucky player and current Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey, former Western Kentucky player and longtime NFL assistant and head coach Romeo Crennel, Olympic gold and silver medal swimmer Rachel Komisarz Baugh, ex-longtime Kentucky baseball coach Keith Madison, and Kentucky State national champion player and NBA record-holder Elmore Smith compose the class of six.
In a nod to the philosophy of six-degrees-of-northeastern Kentucky, the release from the Louisville Sports Commission noted Madison coached Brandon Webb — Ashland native and Cy Young winner.
Reach ZACK KLEMME at zklemme@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2658. Follow @zklemmeADI on Twitter.