One of the typical signposts of early-season high school basketball in northeastern Kentucky returned this week after a year’s absence — the Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament. Another begins tonight.
The Boyd County Roundball Classic, a postponed and slimmed-down affair last winter due to COVID-19, returns to its typical two-day format tonight at Boyd County Middle School. Boyd County’s boys host Belfry to tip things off in a junior varsity boys game at 6 p.m., followed by the Lions-Pirates varsity encounter, then Boyd County’s girls against George Washington (West Virginia) at about 9 p.m.
Play resumes Saturday with three boys games and one girls tilt. Bath County meets Rose Hill Christian at 1 p.m., followed by Lawrence County against East Carter at about 3. Both are boys games.
Boyd County’s girls meet Pikeville at around 5 p.m., and the Lions boys host Rowan County in the nightcap at about 7.
George Washington was the No. 3-ranked girls team in Class AAAA in the Mountain State in preseason Associated Press rankings released Nov. 29, while Pikeville is the three-time defending 15th Region Tournament champion. The Panthers were 1-1 entering a game Thursday night with Perry County Central.
Among boys participants, Lawrence County was 4-0 heading into a scheduled game tonight against West Carter, and Bath County and Rowan County were both 2-1 going into the Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament final against each other Thursday night. East Carter will enter 0-1 and Rose Hill Christian was 0-3 going into a trip Thursday night to Prestonsburg. Belfry’s game Friday will be its season opener.
Boyd County’s boys are 3-0 and its girls are 2-0.
Hammond Steps Away
Max Hammond III resigned as Rowan County’s boys soccer coach in November.
Under Hammond, the Vikings were one of the 16th Region’s top programs of the past decade. Rowan County went 134-50-10 in nine seasons under his lead, played in two state tournament quarterfinals and extended its string of district tournament titles to 21.
Rowan County’s 21 victories in 2018 is believed to be the most in a single season in region history.
Before taking over in Morehead, Hammond was the coach at West Carter from 2010-12, the Comets’ first three seasons. By Year 3, West Carter was 12-8-2 and tied for the second-most wins in the region.
Case in for Lewis
Lewis County’s defending 16th Region Tournament champion softball team, a state semifinalist last year, has its new voice.
Chad Case is the Lions’ new coach, brought on to replace Joe Hampton, who resigned this fall.
Case graduated from Betsy Layne in 1997 and Morehead State in 2003 and has lived in Lewis County since then. He runs Ky Legacy, a travel softball organization, and has coached for six years.
Case “brings considerable softball and coaching experience to our program,” Lions athletic director Josh Hughes said in a release.
Character of Greene Noted by RSC
Midway University sophomore Abbey Greene represented the Eagles on the River States Conference Women’s Soccer Champions of Character Team for 2021.
Greene, an Ashland alumna, was the player from Midway who “best displays the five values of NAIA Champions of Character: respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership and sportsmanship,” according to a release from the conference.
“I want to thank God first of all,” Greene said, “but I am so grateful to achieve this accomplishment for Midway University and it is such an honor to have my coach and other coaches/players view my character in this way.”
Greene is listed as a midfielder/defender on the Eagles’ roster. She played in eight games for Midway this fall, starting one, and is majoring in sport management and psychology, per the Eagles’ website.
Comets Add New Hall
West Carter has announced the inaugural class for its Hall of Fame.
Kandi Brown, Megen Gearhart, Brian Brown, Becky Collinsworth, Patrick Flannery, Marla Gearhart, Gary Brown, Mark Bond and Brenda English are being inducted as athletes.
John “Hop” Brown and Ralph Asher are garnering that recognition as coaches, and Doc Lewis and Fred Jones are going in as contributors.
Additionally, the 2000 West Carter girls basketball state champions are in the initial class as a team.
The class will be honored Jan. 3 at the Comets’ girls basketball game against East Carter.
Dawgs Tab Class
Lawrence County’s Baseball Hall of Fame Committee has released its 2022 class.
Paul Miller (1988), Roger Lyons (1993), Jeff Curnutte (1995), Taud Compton (1999), TJ Caudill (2001), Kyle Barnette (2004), Shane Pack (2010), Jordan Miller (2010), Clark Rice (2013) and Brandon Stevens (2013) are going into the Bulldogs’ Hall of Fame.
The class will be honored with a ceremony and dinner and February.
Clark’s Steps Up
An Ashland-based business renewed agreements to financially back and have its name attached to Kentucky’s premier amateur golf events.
Clark’s Pump-N-Shop will remain the title sponsor of the Kentucky Amateur and Kentucky Mid-Amateur and will become the title sponsor of the Kentucky Women’s Amateur, Kentucky Senior Amateur and Kentucky Senior Women’s Amateur through 2024, the Kentucky Golf Association announced in November.
“We feel honored to be associated with the KGA the past seven years and look forward to continuing the next three years,” Brent Clark, Clark’s Pump-N-Shop’s owner, said in a KGA release. “The members of the KGA are outstanding leaders in all Kentucky communities and we are proud to support the people that support us. The addition of the Women’s Kentucky Golf Association tournaments will just add to the class of the organization.”
The 2022 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur is slated for June 14-16 at Indian Hills Country Club in Bowling Green, the KGA said. The dates and locations for the KGA’s other four amateur tournaments will be released later this winter.
Shouse Piling Wins
Will Shouse, formerly Kentucky Christian’s men’s basketball coach, has become the winningest coach at Asbury University.
The Eagles’ 78-71 win over Boyce College on Saturday was their 223rd victory under Shouse, now in his 14th season in Wilmore. That surpassed the 222 amassed by Asbury under Jim Aller, Shouse’s predecessor.
Shouse led the Knights from 2006-08, during which time KCU went 53-22 and made back-to-back third-place showings in the NCCAA Division II National Tournament.
