It might be a stretch to say Ashland wouldn’t be the reigning Class 3A state football champion without Mike Manley.
What isn’t in question is that the Tomcats were spiraling when Manley took over the program at age 28 in 1980.
Manley, who died at 69 on Jan. 20, was only at Ashland for one year, which was all the time it took for him to make an impact.
The Tomcats were just five years removed from the JAWS state at-large title season of 1975 when Manley arrived in Ashland. But the proud program had sagged to consecutive records of 3-7, 3-7 and 1-9 in the three seasons after legendary coach Herb Conley stepped away — to this day the only stretch of three sub-.500 campaigns in a row for the Tomcats since 1920-22.
Manley’s 1980 Tomcats got things back on track with a 9-4 season, rising at one point to No. 3 in the Associated Press poll. Ashland didn’t lose to a Kentucky team until the state quarterfinals, when it fell to Henry Clay, 21-6.
Manley left after the season to join Morehead State’s staff, but the Tomcats had corrected course and would be back in the state winner’s circle by the beginning of the next decade under former Manley assistant Vic Marsh.
Manley — and longtime Ashland assistant Don McReynolds, whom Manley recruited to come to Ashland with him to coach — played for the 1967 Mount Sterling team that knocked off McKell in the state semifinals.
Manley had suffered a heart attack in a grocery store in Naples, Florida, reported Mark Maynard, who broke the news locally. Manley was teaching at a private school in Naples.
Shears Enough
Boyd County graduate Charity Shears made her name at Boyd County as a perfect fit in the free-wheeling, perimeter-loving style the Lady Lions basketball team favors. She has now done the same at the collegiate level.
Shears, a junior for the Yellow Jackets, became West Virginia State’s career leader in 3-pointers on Jan. 16 with five treys in a 121-88 win over Alderson Broaddus. The previous record for 3s was 173.
Shears’s twin and fellow Boyd County alumna, Payton, is also playing for West Virginia State.
Watch out for Bears
Ashland graduate Zoë Ingram and Fleming County alumna Megan Claypoole, now softball players at Pikeville, are among 30 members of the inaugural Mid-South Conference Preseason Watchlist.
Claypoole, a senior, has pitched in 59 games and started 50 of them for the Bears. She owns a 29-23 record, owns 333 strikeouts and has authored nine shutouts.
She is also an academic All-MSC and NAIA Scholar-Athlete in each of the last two seasons, according to a Pikeville news release.
Ingram, a sophomore, started 13 games in the COVID-19-abbreviated 2020 season. She batted .455 and was second on the team in hits with 15.
