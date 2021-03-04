Chances are good that if you've regularly read the sports section of a Tri-State newspaper at any point in the last 40 years, you've seen Kent Sanborn's work.
Sanborn, who began shooting sports photos for the Ironton Tribune in 1982 and has since then provided art of generations of high school athletes, coaches and officials for newspapers from Pomeroy to West Union and Circleville to Ashland, died Thursday of liver cancer. He was 61.
Sanborn's prodigious list of clips included The Daily Independent. His most prominent assignment for this paper was Ironton's trip to the 2019 Division V state football championship game.
Sanborn, a 1977 Ironton alumnus, shot and shared without fanfare or discernible ego, which is certainly no given in our line of work. He also habitually refused payment for whatever work of his we requested or used.
That was typical of Sanborn's relationship with other publications across southeastern Ohio and the Tri-State, said Herald-Dispatch sportswriter Tim Stephens and Portsmouth Daily Times scribe Paul Boggs. He simply loved photography and loved spotlighting local youth -- which is why the primary photo with this column isn't a photo of Sanborn, but one Sanborn shot. He would have preferred it that way.
That approach was noticeable also to those Sanborn covered.
"Kent Sanborn was one of the kindest people I’ve had the privilege of being around," said Mark LaFon, the director of student services for Ironton City Schools. Before his current gig, LaFon interacted with Sanborn as a basketball coach at Ironton, South Point and Chesapeake and as the Fighting Tigers' athletic director.
"He covered our community as far back as I can remember him," LaFon continued. "Kent used his camera to capture us at our best, but when we came up a little short, he always found a way to cover us with dignity and class. He was extremely generous with his time and never said no to an opportunity to help the kids. Our sidelines will never be the same. He will be missed."
Sanborn had only within the past couple of weeks been diagnosed with the cancer that took his life, Stephens said. He went to the Ohio State University Medical Center to begin treatment on Feb. 17.
The Daily Independent is blessed to have an excellent group of freelancers and contributors, without which we couldn't do what we do. That group lost a valuable member on Thursday. More importantly, the Tri-State high school sporting community lost a friend.
'Kasa Built on Defense
Louisville junior guard Mykasa Robinson was named to the ACC's All-Defensive Team on Tuesday.
The Ashland alumna took five charges in Saturday's game at Notre Dame and drew 19 charges in 16 ACC games.
Robinson has started 10 of the 23 Cardinals games she's played in this season, earning 19.4 minutes per game. Her role is primarily defensive, but she's also clearing 3.9 rebounds per game and has 26 steals and 53 assists in addition to 1.9 points per outing.
Louisville is 21-2 heading into today's game against Wake Forest.
Feltner Feelin' It
Lawrence County product Jackson Feltner provided the game-winning RBI as Morehead State stunned top-ranked Louisville on Tuesday.
Feltner's bases-loaded single to left field scored fellow Eagles freshman Cole Becker to break a 2-all tie in the eighth inning of Morehead State's 5-2 win over the Cardinals.
Eight Eagles pitchers combined on 10 strikeouts. Grant Herron got the decision in relief as Morehead State ended a 20-game skid against Louisville dating to 2000.
The Eagles (2-5) meet Marshall in a three-game series this weekend. The Friday and Sunday games are scheduled to take place in Huntington, while the Saturday matinee is in Morehead.
Kidwell, Clay Get Hall Pass
Longtime Lewis County coach, educator and media mogul Gary Kidwell has been named to the Morehead State University Alumni Association Hall of Fame.
Kidwell, who obtained degrees from Morehead State in 1965, 1973 and 1986, adds membership in his alma mater's Hall of Fame to his enshrinement in the KHSAA and National High School Athletic Coaches Halls of Fame.
Tom Clay of Flatwoods is also a member of the Hall's Class of 2021. He was the president of the Kentucky Outdoor Press Association for 20 years and hosted a statewide outdoor syndicated radio show for 25 years. He graduated from Morehead State in 1983 and was the Kentucky Water Conservationist of the Year from 1998-2000, an Ambassador to Kentucky in 2010 and picked for the Greenup County Hall of Fame in 2019.
Kidwell, Clay and Ramona Justice Vikan of Pikeville will be recognized at Morehead State's homecoming in the fall.
McPeek on the Move
Veteran area football coach Garry McPeek is back in the college ranks and back in the commonwealth.
McPeek joined the Eastern Kentucky staff as its assistant director of football operations in February. He had most recently worked as offensive line coach at Valdosta (Georgia) High School.
McPeek has coached, been an administrator or both at Fairview, Russell, Boyd County, East Carter, Lawrence County and Greenup County, among northeastern Kentucky high school football programs. He also briefly held a position on Morehead State's staff last year.
Perry Still Pushing
Bowling Green State's Kailee Perry was named in February as a First-Team All-Mid-American Conference track and field athlete.
The Morgan County graduate participated on the Falcons' first-ever distance medley relay MAC title team.
Perry also broke a 35-year-old school record in the 3,000-meter run at Grand Valley State on Feb. 12 and was named the MAC Track Athlete of the Week the week before that.
Hughes Rolling Along
Shawnee State junior Jordan Hughes claimed Mid-South Conference Men's Bowler of the Week honors on Feb. 16.
Hughes, a Fleming County alum, totaled 620 pins in three games to finish 19th at the Ohio Bowling Conference match.
Hughes also golfs for the Bears. He played basketball, baseball and golf for the Panthers in addition to bowling.
Reach ZACK KLEMME at zklemme@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2658. Follow @zklemmeADI on Twitter.