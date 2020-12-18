LEXINGTON The play was inconsequential, at least to the outcome, which had long since been decided by the time Paintsville trotted out for an extra point with 5:01 to play.
Brayden Combs banged the point-after off the right goalpost in Kroger Field's west end zone. It limped over the crossbar anyway to put the Tigers ahead of Kentucky Country Day, 38-7, in the Class A state final on Friday afternoon.
Where some might have seen a bounce of good fortune or mere physics, Seth Hyden thought back to Dec. 3, 1993.
Paintsville's ball boy -- certainly, with the days of his boyhood in his past -- remembered an afternoon when the Prestonsburg team he led as a star senior back took a 12-0 lead on Mayfield in the Class 2A final.
Then everything went wrong for the Blackcats that could in the final minutes.
After the Cardinals scored the last of 13 quick points to go ahead, Hyden returned the ensuing kickoff deep into Mayfield territory. He then ran for a score on that drive.
But it was called back for holding.
Then Hyden threw for a would-be touchdown on a halfback pass.
But it was dropped.
Then Prestonsburg tried a go-ahead field goal -- and missed it, wide left by, as Hyden recalled it, no more than a foot.
It added up to a 13-12 loss for the Blackcats, one Hyden has carried with him for 27 years.
"So when I saw Brayden's kick bounce and go in, I knew the favor was for us for sure," Hyden said.
Hyden said he had a brief moment of trepidation and deja vu when Paintsville, leading 24-0, conceded its first score. The Bearcats got within 17 with 6:22 still to go in the third quarter.
"You get that little sense of urgency," Hyden said. "But these kids are resilient. They've taken a lot of criticism, but they just keep fighting."
No one personified that better, perhaps, than Hyden's own son.
Two months after tearing his MCL, Jake Hyden rushed for three touchdowns on Friday and looked for all the world as if he had two solid knees and always had.
Which wasn't supposed to be the case. Hyden hurt his knee against West Carter on Oct. 17 but played through it the next two weeks, in the Tigers' first two losses of the season, at Raceland and Letcher County Central.
He didn't know he'd torn anything. And he didn't know what the prognosis was even after he found out.
"My parents hid it from me," Jake said. "The doctors told them that they didn't think that I would be healthy enough to even help the team by the state championship.
"But my parents never let me know that. My team said that they would keep fighting for me as long as I kept fighting for them."
So Hyden did. He wore a straight-leg brace to keep his knee from bending for four weeks.
Hyden's cousin, Karsten Poe, took over under center and the Tigers' rushing game stepped up.
And Hyden rested and waited. And his knee kept healing.
"None of that had to do with me. God healed me," Hyden said. "I'm just so thankful that He gave me another chance to step back on the football field. I'm just so thankful once again to be part of this team, because when I went down and this started going kinda, what people would say is falling apart, we had dudes step up and play the best football they've ever played.
"That has nothing to do with me. That's my team, my line, all the skill players, that's them fighting."
That is, of course, a manifestation of the "we, not me" ethos Paintsville coach Joe Chirico has instilled as the bedrock of the Tigers' program.
As if all that weren't motivation enough for Hyden, there was the matter of Paintsville's tough outing on its last trip to Kroger Field. Hyden fumbled on the first play from scrimmage in the 2019 state final and Pikeville returned it for a touchdown en route to a 43-0 Panthers victory.
The Tigers could be forgiven for feeling bludgeoned from that experience, especially considering they'd played Pikeville to a 9-8 margin in the regular season.
"This team was hungry from last year," Hyden said. "We never gave up through the whole season. We just kept fighting."
Friday's game was nothing like that one. Paintsville scored on its first two possessions -- the second was capped by Hyden's 1-yard run on the first play of the second quarter -- and four of its first five trips.
By the time Hyden scored his third touchdown, on a 5-yard run with 5:12 to play, the Tigers' first football title in school history was long since secured.
Jake Hyden and Poe aren't the only Tigers with a connection to Prestonsburg's 1993 team. Sophomore Jonah Porter is the son of Matt Porter, a linebacker for those Blackcats. And Paintsville senior Luke Hyden -- Jake's cousin -- is the son of Josh Hyden -- Seth's older brother -- who had graduated but was in attendance on that rainy afternoon in Louisville.
If Paintsville's title Friday doesn't completely make up for that defeat-seized-from-the-jaws-of-victory Blackcats loss more than a quarter of a century ago, the Hydens and their kin at least have a fresher, more pleasant memory.
"It's always tough to lose in that kind of situation," Seth Hyden said, "but we want better for our kids than we want for ourselves. It's wonderful to be able to do this."
