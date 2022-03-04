MOREHEAD Bill Bradley had seen Menifee County on the 16th Region's center stage before. The Wildcats club he saw Friday night was a different team.
Bradley coached Ashland's girls in 2018 against a Menifee County club making its second 16th Region Tournament quarterfinal appearance in 17 years.
The Wildcats carried an 18-10 record to Ellis T. Johnson Arena, riding high from their first-ever 61st District Tournament title.
But the Kittens' defensive pressure and star power was too much for Menifee County. The Wildcats led 12-7 halfway through the first quarter before Ashland assembled a 30-9 run the rest of the half and kept on going to a 63-39 victory.
Bradley's Kittens forced 35 Menifee County turnovers, and future University of Louisville performer Mykasa Robinson pitched in 25 points and 12 steals.
Fast forward four years.
Friday's Wildcats didn't wilt.
Bradley, preparing to coach the Kittens against Russell in the night's second semifinal, lingered near the tunnel to Ashland's locker room and kept an eye on the first game -- Menifee County versus Boyd County.
The deeper the game went, the closer the Wildcats stuck.
Gone were the days of Menifee County being starstruck against the region's bluebloods. The Wildcats were playing in their first region semifinal since 1988 -- and determined to make the most of it.
"This is no fluke," Bradley said during the break between the third and fourth quarters, eyeing a one-point Menifee County lead on the scoreboard. "They've got a senior leader (Kelsie Woodard) that's one of the best players in the region.
"We said all along against all three of us (Boyd County, Ashland and Russell), if they could take care of the ball, they could beat any of us three."
Gone, too, are the days of more athletic teams pressing the Wildcats into submission in order to prevent Menifee County from getting the ball to Woodard in the post for a near-automatic two.
"You can tell they're really aggressive," Bradley said of the Wildcats.
The Wildcats were still tied with the Lions until the 2:27 mark of the fourth quarter, when Boyd County's Jasmine Jordan supplied the jumper that proved to be the game-winner.
Menifee County had three opportunities to tie the game after that and missed all three of them, and the Lions escaped, 57-53.
That didn't make the trip back to Frenchburg hurt much less, surely. But after Friday's game, Wildcats coach Paul Ricker talked about how his team could have won, and almost won, and even maybe should have won, in his mind.
That's quite a departure from previous games against the region's top flight.
The Wildcats lost to East Carter by 24 points in 2017 in their first region tournament appearance since 2001. First-round setbacks to Ashland by 24, Boyd County by 25 and Russell by 16 followed.
"I'll appreciate it a lot more tomorrow," Ricker said. "Right now, all I know is there is a game we could've won and we let it slip away. It just so happens this was a really, really big game.
"When you look at where we started the season ... to finish here, having a chance to make it to the finals of the region against a really good Boyd County team, all I can say is I'm proud of them."
Bradley knows a thing or two about program-building. He plans to retire at season's end after a storied career that included leading Ashland to the 2014 Sweet Sixteen semifinals. His Kittens bona fides are built upon the foundation of his playing career and the beginning of his coaching journey at Holy Family.
"We'd have a team like this once every 10 or 12 years," Bradley said of the Fighting Irish, in an allusion to the product Menifee County fielded Friday night. "It take a while to get it up there. Once they're here though, you feel so much, but you gotta keep your cool. Gotta keep your cool."
The Wildcats did exactly that, even as they couldn't quite close the deal.
Now Menifee County says goodbye to Woodard, who became the program's all-time leading scorer in her final game, and fellow senior Hannah Harris.
Ricker would rather consider what Friday meant for the Wildcats going forward than looking back, which means figuring out what the post-Woodard era will look like for Menifee County.
"Are we able to sustain this level when Kelsie and Hannah graduate? That's the question," Ricker said. "I love our team. We got great young talent. ... If we get in the weight room and get a little bit stronger, a little bit faster -- we can shoot it, we can handle it, we can shoot free throws, we're aggressive. I love our chances."
And the returning Wildcats will take with them confidence borne from a strong showing on Friday night.
"I thought our kids in general knew we could win this game tonight," Ricker said. "They played confident; they didn't play scared."
Short of winning the game, that's the best the Wildcats could have sought.
