LICKING RIVER
Jack Lykins, seeing it was Chad Case's turn next to go through the car wash of media interviews that follow a region tournament championship game, couldn't resist a little good-natured instigation.
"Take that hat off and let them see your bald spot!" Lewis County High School's principal cajoled the Lions' softball coach on Wednesday night.
Case's head of hair notwithstanding, Lewis County has borne the stress all season of 16th Region Tournament favorite, thanks to its out-of-nowhere run to the state semifinals in 2021.
Tasked with sustaining the magic, the pressure on the Lions -- from outsiders, from the Lewis County community and from within themselves -- didn't make them wilt.
It didn't keep them from repeating as region champions, in a 15-0 mercy-rule decision over Raceland at Joe Stacy Memorial Complex.
It didn't prevent them from answering every challenge from a 16th Region team en route to an 18-0 mark against region opposition.
And it didn't keep them from becoming not only Lewis County's winningest softball team -- 31 victories and counting -- but also winning more times than any Lions team in any sport ever had in one season.
That doesn't mean it has been simple, at least not as clean as it looked on Wednesday night. In the win-or-go-home 63rd District Tournament semifinals, as usual tighter than it may have appeared on paper, Lewis County had to fend off the homestanding Red Devils, 3-1.
The Lions needed nine innings to get past Rowan County, 6-5, in the region tournament quarterfinals. No other region team had scored more than two runs against Lewis County all season.
And Lewis County was tied with Boyd County through five innings in the region semifinals before finding four runs in the final two frames to win, 6-3.
The target was growing heavy.
"Even my wife," Case said, "she's like, 'What's going on? You guys were scoring all these runs, and now you're not.' But listen, when you go into a district tournament and a region tournament, there's a lot of pressure on these young kids. Especially a team that everyone expects to win.
"Everyone expected us to do this, but this is a very tough region. This is a very tough district we're in. So that's a lot of pressure on a kid to come out and have to do that every night."
The Lions have handled it by displaying some of the same characteristics as the team whose win total they surpassed to set the school's record -- the 2013 Lewis County baseball club.
Sammy Holder was the junior ace of that pitching staff. Now he's the Lions baseball coach and teaches freshman English and driver's education, and he did color commentary for WKKS on Wednesday.
"It's been a joy to watch the girls play," Holder said. "They have so many similarities from our 2013 team. Selfless, hard-working, and represent this Lewis County community well.
"They know what it takes to win and have stayed laser-focused despite the success. This team will be forever talked about in our community."
That will be true regardless of what happens in the state tournament, which Lewis County begins June 3 in Lexington against the to-be-determined champion of the 10th Region.
But the Lions have also not been bashful about having goals beyond just returning to the facility they captivated for three memorable afternoons last June.
"We know we can be a championship team," Lewis County ace Emily Cole said, "so we're gonna go out there and make a statement for ourselves like we did last year and try to get further and further every year."
Concurred Case: "I know right now for my girls and this team, we've never been more focused than we are right now. So we're gonna roll into John Cropp here on June 3 and we're gonna let 'em know who Lewis County is."
And that would surely be worth the loss of a few follicles -- literal or otherwise.
Reach ZACK KLEMME at zklemme@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2658. Follow @zklemmeADI on Twitter.