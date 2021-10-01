Most people’s idea of an annual February tradition involves flowers, chocolates and a card as means of showing love.
Not that J.R. VanHoose doesn’t do that, but he also participates in another February tradition as a way to show his respect.
Johnson Central High School’s U.S. history and advanced placement human geography teacher shows his classes “The Very Worst Thing” in the second month of every new year. That’s a documentary covering a deadly school bus accident that occurred near Prestonsburg on Feb. 28, 1958.
Twenty-six children ranging in age from 8 to 17 drowned, as well as the bus driver, when the vehicle plunged into the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River along what was then U.S. 23.
The documentary shows the list of fatalities, which includes two named Matney — Joyce Ann Matney, 14, and Rita Cheryl Matney, 8.
At Johnson Central, that surname usually causes someone to perk up.
“Some (students) would say, ‘Oh, Matney — I wonder if they’re related to Coach?’” VanHoose said. “And then I would say, ‘Well, you know those two girls were his sisters.’”
Joyce and Rita Matney’s parents, Kermit Edward and Elizabeth Pauline, conceived another child several months after the tragedy. James Thomas Matney — the aforementioned “Coach” — was born to 36-year-old Pauline on Aug. 17, 1959.
It’s lost to the past whether or not Kermit and Pauline Matney intentionally brought Jim into the world as a way of dealing with the hole in their heart that the loss of their two daughters left — Kermit died in 1986 and Pauline passed away in 2009.
But if not — it would be quite a coincidence.
“You can almost say that he was born out of tragedy,” VanHoose said of Jim Matney, who died Tuesday in connection with COVID-19. “He was a result of what had taken place. His parents had lost two daughters; one was 14, one was 8, and they probably weren’t looking to have any more kids, and then, you know, the next year he’s born.”
Jim Matney, over the next 62 years, went on to become one of the best high school football and wrestling coaches eastern Kentucky has ever produced. That was only one measure of the success of his life’s work, as Kayla Moore VanHoose can attest.
Moore VanHoose — J.R.’s wife who is also on the faculty at Johnson Central as well as its sports information director — grew up in Martin County when Matney was leading its county school’s football and wrestling programs to unprecedented heights. She was born two years after Matney took over Sheldon Clark’s football program in its fourth season of existence, and by the time she was old enough to remember it, the Cardinals were already good on the gridiron — which carried over off of it.
The man most responsible was Matney, who was a “weightlifting buddy” of Moore VanHoose’s father, she said, when she was little.
“He was larger than life then even, because he’d already had a little bit of success,” Moore VanHoose said, “and he changed the game for Martin County football, or Sheldon Clark at the time, and he was giving back to the community at that time, and was somebody you wanted to be like very strongly when you were a child because he advocated for the mountains and he didn’t leave and stay gone forever.
“He felt as if we all deserved good things and a shot at a good life where we are, not having to leave for a good life.”
Matney, first at Sheldon Clark and then from 2004 until his death at Johnson Central, used sports as an avenue to deliver that message. He implored youth to use the difficulties inherent with growing up in hardscrabble Appalachia as fuel to achieve at high levels.
Matney, of course, didn’t have to dig deep to find that inspiration in himself. It came from his very being.
“Just look what he overcame, with his family, with the tragedy that happened before him,” J.R. VanHoose said. “Shoot, the man had been through it, so he was trying to guide other people and help them get through some tough times and help them make something of themselves.”
How many people did Matney affect in that way? A precise total would be impossible to empirically quantify, but J.R. VanHoose took a crack at illustrating its breadth.
VanHoose noted the emotion this year’s gridiron Golden Eagles displayed coming out of a meeting in their locker room in which they were informed of Matney’s death on Tuesday.
“They were all crying and all shook up. That was just this year’s team,” VanHoose said. “I can’t imagine that his previous 37 teams, the outpouring of emotion. ... When you can coach that long in a sport that has a roster that’s 50, 60, whatever, kids every year, you’re definitely gonna touch some lives and make an impact.”
His spouse was among them. After Moore VanHoose grew up watching Matney interact with her father, she competed on Sheldon Clark’s track and field team as a relay sprinter and throwing the shot put in 2000 and ‘01. The Cardinals’ coaches: husband-and-wife team Jim and Debby Matney.
So Moore VanHoose has personally felt the connection athletes from Martin and Johnson counties have experienced with Matney since he took over in Inez in 1984.
“A lot of our Martin County people have started this hashtag, #Matney’sKids, and am I one? Yes, absolutely,” Moore VanHoose said. “I think that any kid whose path he crossed in any capacity was left better off having known him. ... He instilled a sense of hope in every kid from eastern Kentucky that played for him or ran for him that there are no words to explain.”
Decades later, she became Matney’s colleague in Johnson Central’s athletic department as the Golden Eagles’ volleyball coach from 2017-19. Matney moved to Johnson Central from Sheldon Clark the school year after Moore VanHoose graduated. By chance, she said, after returning to eastern Kentucky from Lexington after college, she became first Debby Matney’s coworker and then Jim’s.
“It felt like home more because they were there,” Moore VanHoose said.
Matney had that effect on people, J.R. VanHoose said, ranging from his generation — VanHoose is 42 — to the youth baseball players still in elementary school that Matney coached over the summer.
“I was in school with guys at Marshall that had played for him at Sheldon Clark, and now here he is with sons in middle school and elementary school and coaching their travel baseball teams,” VanHoose said. “This is 25 years after I graduated college, and he’s touching their generation too. The man had coached for 38 years.”
▼
Now imagine — a la “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the classic Christmas movie in which protagonist George Bailey, contemplating suicide, is given a lens into a horrifying alternate reality in which he never existed — Bus No. 27 doesn’t hit a wrecker on that late February 1958 morning on a two-lane Floyd County highway and fall into the river. Joyce and Rita Matney don’t drown. Kermit and Pauline don’t conceive again, and Pauline doesn’t give birth some 18 months after her two daughters pass from this world.
Jim Matney doesn’t exist.
That’s not at all to trivialize 27 other souls lost to those chilly waters. But if in fact it was the impetus for Jim Matney’s birth, what better example of putting into practice his ethos of being born to fight?
How much worse of a world is one in which Matney is never born than even than a world in which he dies at age 62 — at the peak of his game as a football and wrestling coach, sure, as one of only 12 pigskin coaches in the history of the commonwealth whose teams won 300 games or more — but more importantly, a father to two school-aged children, a husband and a man who made it his life’s work to raise up eastern Kentucky’s kids?
“If he never existed, what would the youth and some of the things be like without having him be a part of them?” VanHoose asked rhetorically.
If Matney’s life was bookended by tragedy — rising like a phoenix from terribly sad circumstances, and taken in a global pandemic sooner than most anyone would like — how much more tragic would have been a world without him at all?
Reach ZACK KLEMME at zklemme@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2658. Follow @zklemmeADI on Twitter.