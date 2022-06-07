Frank Conley uttered the words “state championship” before Boyd County even took the field in 2022.
The Lions’ coach wasn’t predicting that the Lions would win one, or even compete for one, necessarily, but just that it was a possibility. And for a program of Boyd County’s stature, talent and resources, generally speaking, it is.
But that was long before it was apparent the Lions would be one of the final eight teams in contention for the big trophy this season.
“You understand that it’s a long season,” Boyd County’s coach said, “and you don’t want to be really, really good early, because it’s hard to sustain that.”
No worries there, because Boyd County wasn’t. The Lions were no-hit by Greenup County in their season opener, lost their first three games, including a 14-3 decision in five innings to Rowan County, and came back from their customary spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina sitting 5-7.
Boyd County knew there was a lot of season left, but it had already lost decisively to two 16th Region title contenders. There was a path to Lexington, but it seemed long — even to Conley.
About that time, the coach had a chat with the Lions’ five seniors — Jake Biggs, Luke Preston, Dalton Hale, Brad Newsome and Cooper Morgan.
“I told them early on, just keep believing, don’t lose faith, just trust in me; we’re gonna get better,” Conley said. “They didn’t question that. They thought that I was telling them the truth. I think they believed it a little bit more than I did, to be honest with you.”
The Lions cashed the check Conley wrote with victories in 21 of their next 23 games. But even that stretch contained its share of ups and downs.
Defending region tournament champion Raceland took a 3-0 first-inning lead on Boyd County in the Lions’ first game back from the beach. Ashland hung within a run of Boyd County through five and a half innings in their next outing, and the Tomcats took a two-run edge right out of the gate in the 64th District Tournament final. And the Rams toted a perfect game through three innings against the Lions in a 16th Region Tournament semifinals rematch.
Boyd County won all of those games, and a couple more after that. Facing a Rowan County side they had lost to twice in the regular season, the Lions edged the Vikings, 2-0, in the region tournament final. And they stymied the seventh-ranked team in the state, Danville, on Biggs’s one-hit shutout in the first round of the state tournament.
All the while, things were going well for the Lions at critical moments during the sensational run. One that came immediately to Conley’s mind was Gunnar Gerahart’s at-bat in the fourth inning of the region semifinals — at that point scoreless — against Raceland.
With the Rams infield in, Gerahart laced a double to left-center to drive in two runs. It started Boyd County’s engine en route to a 10-0 victory in five innings.
But what happens if Gerahart’s ball is struck just a hair differently, or Raceland’s infield is playing at its regular depth?
“That ball’s five feet to the right of where it was, the shortstop catches it and probably doubles somebody up and you get a zero that inning,” Conley reflected. “And then you play Rowan the next game and it’s a 2-0 game, and some things happen there, they might beat us.”
They didn’t. But even such a specific near-miss was instructive to Conley for the perfectly aligned ecosystem required for success in sports.
“Baseball’s funny that way,” Conley said, “it doesn’t always work out the way it should, and it doesn’t always work out where the best team wins, but sometimes the team that keeps at it the most does. We’ve kept at it all year.”
That didn’t change in the state quarterfinals Saturday, even as Boyd County fell behind Woodford County big. Down 7-0, the Lions erupted for three runs in the fifth with three consecutive doubles by Preston, Gerahart and Alex Martin.
Boyd County couldn’t sustain it — the Yellow Jackets got those three runs right back in the top of the sixth and went on to win, 10-3 — but the rally was a reminder of the Lions’ rush to get themselves back into region title contention.
And it didn’t keep Conley from feeling that Boyd County had maximized its season along the way.
One of northeastern Kentucky’s most tradition-laden programs, after all, had seen a new generation make a special memory at the state level.
“I felt like we probably just ran into a team that was a little bit hotter than we were at the right time,” Conley said. “I think we definitely came close to reaching our potential. I don’t think you ever really do that, but we came pretty close. We gave it our best effort.”