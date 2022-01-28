Look out, Southeastern Conference. And brace yourself, opposing hitters the world over.
Montana Fouts has a refreshed perspective, in the wake of being selected to the United States softball team that will play in the 2022 World Games this summer, and heading into her senior season at Alabama in hot pursuit of a national championship.
A dominant junior season for the Crimson Tide that included 2021 National Fastpitch Coaches Association Pitcher of the Year honors and a perfect game at the Women’s College World Series on her 21st birthday has rejuvenated the East Carter alumnus, she said in a preseason press conference in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
“Things have definitely turned for the better just because I feel like ... I fell in love with the game all over again,” Fouts said. “So, above all things, I just realized how much I love it and how much I love being with my teammates and realizing that’s the most important thing out of everything, is just the love we have for each other and playing the game and being on the field.
“I would just say I have more respect and I love it way more than I ever have,” concluded the 2018 Miss Softball for the Raiders.
Ditty Qualls Honored Again
Competitors and observers of Julie Ditty Qualls’s storied tennis career as a player, a coach and a teacher of the game long touted her class and sportsmanship, in addition to her talent and ability. The United States Tennis Association took note.
The USTA announced earlier this month the introduction of the Julie Ditty Sportsmanship Award, to be presented annually to one male and one female player “who best exemplifies the spirit of sportsmanship, as voted upon by USTA Pro Circuit tournament directors,” according to a release on the USTA website.
Ditty Qualls, a Russell alumna, died at 42 last year of breast cancer. She retains the record for USTA Pro Circuit titles with 38.
McPeek on National Stage
Russell alumnus Nathan McPeek coached in the Adidas All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 8, a prestigious national high school football game televised on NBC.
McPeek was an assistant on the West team that won, 34-14.
McPeek also participated in the 2021 event. This year, he helped coach offensive linemen Kiyunta Goodwin (Kentucky-bound) and Tegra Tshabola (headed for Ohio State), among other elite-level prospects.
McPeek, also formerly Fairview’s coach, now leads Frederick Douglass.
Feltner Marks Name
Morehead State sophomore Jackson Feltner garnered a third-team preseason All-American nod from Collegiate Baseball, the national college hardball organization announced in December.
Feltner, a Lawrence County graduate, is the only Ohio Valley Conference player on the list. He was tabbed a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball in 2021 after a sensational freshman season that included the second-highest batting average by a Division I true freshman at .390.
Feltner was the OVC Freshman of the Year last spring with a .652 slugging percentage, .452 on-base percentage, 64 hits, 11 home runs, 10 doubles, 42 RBI and a .981 fielding percentage at first base.
The Eagles are scheduled to open their season Feb. 18 at Kennesaw State.
Trimble Back in Action
Steve Trimble’s return to retirement didn’t last long.
The former Johnson County Schools superintendent, who filled in as interim football coach at Johnson Central after the death of Golden Eagles coach Jim Matney in September, did not seek to retain that job full-time. He had another one coming down the pike: an appointment to the Kentucky Board of Education.
Gov. Andy Beshear tapped Trimble to fill a vacancy left by Cody Pauley Johnson, who represented the 7th Supreme Court District. That district stretches north to south from Greenup County to Harlan County, and from Montgomery County in the west to Pike County in the east.
Trimble will complete Johnson’s term, which ends on April 14, 2024, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
“I’m looking forward to working with the board,” Trimble told the KDE’s publication arm, Kentucky Teacher. “I have also heard some great things about our commissioner, Dr. Jason E. Glass, so I am looking forward to working with him as well.”
Trimble’s second stint as Johnson Central’s football coach ended in December with the Golden Eagles as Class 4A state runner-up.
Lewis Hall of Fame Back at It
The Lewis County Schools Hall of Fame planned to introduce its inaugural class last school year, but COVID-19 prevented a proper induction ceremony. The Lions are planning to host that now — on Feb. 11.
The Hall of Fame honors participants from Lewis County High School as well as its forerunners. The 1929 Vanceburg district championship boys basketball team and Tollesboro’s 1983 district title-winning club will be inducted, in addition to Al Bane, Mort Bertram, Jim Bloomfield, Ralph Davis, David Gaunce, Chris Harrison, Trayla Liles, Arthur “Corky” Prater and Eddie Scott.
Dawgs’ Hall Reveal Postponed
Lawrence County’s induction of its inaugural Athletics Hall of Fame Class scheduled for earlier this month was postponed by snow. The Bulldogs don’t have a makeup date scheduled yet, athletic director Travis Feltner said, but anticipate a standalone ceremony, likely on a Saturday in March.
A trio of state track and field championship relay teams — the 2004-06 three-time state champ 4x200 teams — will be inducted.
Hilary Laney, Bree Frazier, Lynden O’Brian and Ashley Nelson made up the 2004 relay. Jenna Kelly joined Laney, Frazier and O’Brian in 2005, and Iris Meddings combined with Laney, Frazier and O’Brian to three-peat in 2006.
The 2008 Lawrence County state runner-up baseball team will also be inducted, along with 2004-05 state wrestling champion Jarius Murton and 2004-06 state champ Jacob Murton.
Hale of an Effort
Courier Journal University of Kentucky football and men’s basketball beat reporter Jon Hale was named the 2021 Kentucky Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association this month.
Hale is a 2005 Johnson Central alumnus.
“I’m a little overwhelmed to be honored among a group of reporters I respect so much,” Hale told his employer. “There are plenty of others deserving of this award, starting with my colleagues at the Courier Journal, but I appreciate the recognition of the work local journalists like myself do every day.”
Linked Up with KHSAA
Ashland alumnus Connor Link is the KHSAA’s new media relations and publications director.
Link, a 2011 Ashland grad, played soccer for the Tomcats. A Lexington resident, Link also interned in Morehead State’s sports information department and worked in similar roles at Transylvania and Kentucky.
“I am grateful to (KHSAA) commissioner (Julian) Tackett and the Board of Control for providing me the opportunity of a lifetime,” Link said in a KHSAA release. “As a lifelong Kentucky resident and avid sports fan, I look forward to engaging in my passions across the entire state while based in the city I’ve grown to love over the past decade. I especially want to thank all of my family, friends, colleagues and educators who helped me reach this point.”
Umpires Sought
New 16th Region baseball umpire assignor Gavin Ramsey reports the association is in “desperate need” of umpires. Anyone interested in umpiring can contact him at glramsey32@me.com or @glramsey032 on Twitter.
Reach ZACK KLEMME at zklemme@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2658. Follow @zklemmeADI on Twitter.