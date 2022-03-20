LEXINGTON Jason Mays went out of his way, he said, not to process what the end of Ashland’s run — whenever it would come — meant before it happened.
Colin Porter couldn’t yet process it, even when he saw it up close five years ago, in the form of the last game of his brother Chase’s high school career.
As it turned out, Elliott County occupied the same locker room in Rupp Arena for the 2017 Sweet Sixteen as Ashland did half a decade later. Colin Porter — then an Elliott County seventh-grader, now an Ashland senior — vividly remembers a scene from that evening.
The Lions, making their third consecutive appearance in the state tournament, came up short in the first round against Martha Layne Collins, 65-57, in overtime.
“I just remember,” Colin Porter said, “I never knew why (Chase) was sad after that game. I was just in middle school, but I still hadn’t wrapped my mind around it.”
He had begun to by the time he took the dais late Thursday night after the Tomcats fell to Covington Catholic, 76-65.
“Now I know that this game takes a toll on you,” Porter said, “and just the days that we would wake up at 6:30 to practice or the 5:30 lift sessions we did every Monday. That matters to us.
“It was really hard to go out with this losing effort, but we gave it our all and we just thank God every day.”
That toll was indeed apparent, the accumulation of shot after shot absorbed by the Tomcats over the course of the last three seasons. Ashland survived all the significant ones — until Thursday — and entered this season unabashedly aiming for a state championship, no small feat anywhere but a bona fide rarity in a region that hasn’t claimed one in six decades.
“I just knew going into this year that we had a chance to do some special things if we had a season that was clean of adversity,” Mays said. “But it came early.”
Cole Villers had a high ankle sprain in the summer and was severely limited down the stretch with a torn meniscus. Porter separated his shoulder early in the season and hurt it again at the beginning of February. Those were merely the most significant of the multitude of bumps, bruises and illnesses every team deals with over a four-month stretch.
Ashland ultimately fell short of its goal, dropping its Sweet Sixteen opener to eventual state semifinalist Covington Catholic. It was an earlier ending to the season than anyone in the Tomcats’ circle envisioned in November or for that matter while Ashland was knocking off one brand-name opponent after another in January — including the Colonels on Jan. 29 in Anderson Gym.
And yet, Mays pronounced the Tomcats’ season “maxed out” on Thursday night.
Ethan Sellars kept Ashland offensively afloat when it was shorthanded, leading the team in scoring. Starting center Ryan Atkins played above his height, listed at 6-foot-2, in consistently keeping the Tomcats from evisceration by taller post players with better basketball-specific skills. Zander Carter, Tucker Conway, Asher Adkins and Tristin Davis supplied big minutes.
“I thought we did a really good job of managing the adversity and doing the best that we could,” Mays said. “Could we have won a few more games here with a different matchup first round? Yeah. But we beat (Covington Catholic) once before. They just did a good job of exposing what no one else has really been able to expose, which is our lack of size. So I still think that we maxed out, I really do.”
That addressed, another question hung over the end of Ashland’s long and eventful run.
Was Thursday night the end of an era?
Villers and Sellars’s high school eligibility ended at the final buzzer against Covington Catholic. Porter, who reclassified in January to become a senior, is headed for Liberty University next season.
All three were central pieces in the first undefeated season in Kentucky in some 72 years in 2020 — a season cut short of even a chance at a state title by the beginnings of the pandemic — and in Ashland’s advancement to the state semifinals last winter.
Atkins is joining Porter in the NCAA Division I realm — he’s committed to pitch for Morehead State’s baseball program. Grayson Jackson, Ricky Padron and DJ Williams will also depart the Tomcats and receive diplomas.
With the outsized level of production brought by Villers, Sellars and Porter moving on — not to mention the central role they played in the Tomcats’ rejuvenation under Mays into the unquestioned benchmark in the 16th Region and one highly regarded well beyond those boundaries — it’s a natural question.
Mays thought a moment before answering it, and before he did so, he noted he intended to take some time off before fully forming that perspective.
Then, he took a shot at it.
“We’ll gain some perspective; we’ll see what the next evolution for our program is,” Mays said. “But we’ve got enough talent that didn’t play tonight to compete for the regional title again next year. There’s no denying that.
“It’ll be tougher because other teams in the region will be more mature, more talented, more experienced, and we’re gonna be a new look. That doesn’t mean that it’s not exciting and it’s not something we can’t attain.”
So, yes, Thursday night was the end of, if not an era, at the very least the conclusion of the careers of one of the most impactful senior classes in Ashland basketball history.
And, as always, the Tomcats’ aim is to begin a new one.
