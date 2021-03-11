Forget painting Morehead State, patient as Preston Spradlin inherited a program in scandal and painstakingly rebuilt it into perhaps the country’s top success story, as the antithesis of the University of Kentucky — win now, win later, win every year, win big or else.
There are high schools in northeastern Kentucky whose pattern suggests they would not have given Spradlin the time he needed to get the Eagles men’s basketball program going.
When Morehead State’s head coaching job came open in December 2016 upon Sean Woods’s resignation, Spradlin and then-Morehead State athletic director Brian Hutchinson agreed on two things: fixing the Eagles would take time, and it wouldn’t just be measured by Morehead State’s record.
“That was the vision I had when Brian hired me,” Spradlin said Monday. “It wasn’t just gonna be about winning. ... They were gonna judge me on, how did I represent the community? What kind of players did we bring in here? Did we achieve academically? Did we do the right things? Were we involved in the community?
“And so to us, it’s more than just winning games. We did things the right way for a long time, and we’ve been rewarded with the winning side of it now.”
So, yes, Morehead State is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade, authoring a 23-7 record and an Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title in response to those who voted the Eagles eighth in the league’s preseason poll, and to those who thought Belmont would cruise to the championship once it got star center Nick Muszynski back from injury.
They were right that Saturday’s game wasn’t close, but it was Morehead State which did the blowing out in the OVC final, leading the Bruins by 22 points at one point in the second half of a spectacle shocking in its dominance.
And Spradlin and the Eagles are rightly fired up about all that. But that isn’t what Spradlin talks about when you ask him about the reward of heading to the Big Dance.
He instead mentions the pride he has in his assistants and in the Eagles’ James Baker and Devon Cooper, products of the commonwealth who have been with Spradlin for all four of his years as head coach.
Together they endured the rigors and valleys of 8-21, 13-20 and 13-19 seasons before this one.
“It’s about remaining faithful,” Spradlin said. “We’ve had faith in the players that we’ve had in our program and our staff and the way that we’ve recruited, the things that we’ve placed value on, and the things that we’ve emphasized on and off the court.
“We knew that those would lead to success, and finally, after a few years they have.”
Morehead State has forged that success with Kentucky natives populating the program. The year before Spradlin took over full-time, the Eagles had two Kentuckians on their roster and six transfers from other colleges.
That wasn’t how Hutchinson or Spradlin — himself a Betsy Layne High School and Alice Lloyd College graduate — wanted to do it anymore.
Hutchinson said upon Spradlin’s hiring they discussed “that in order for us to build the kind of program that our fans wanted to get behind, that recruiting freshmen and developing them and allowing the town to get to know them and rally around them was important, and culturally, we wanted to do that too.
“The other thing that we thought was really important was that he try to get some of the best talent he could from Kentucky.”
Both of those tracks take time, so it’s no coincidence that isn’t how the commonwealth’s blue-blooded programs do it anymore.
But Morehead State has made it work. This year’s Eagles have five Kentuckians, three of whom start regularly. Among the state’s Division I teams, only one — Eastern Kentucky — starts more homegrown products.
Cooper, a redshirt junior guard from Waggener in Louisville, is scoring 12.2 points and clearing 5.0 rebounds per game. Junior guard Skyelar Potter, a transfer from Wright State who matriculated at Warren Central, is pitching in 11.8 ppg and 5.8 rpg.
Baker, a senior forward from Meade County, also starts. Junior forward Jaylen Sebree, who hails from Christian County, has played in 24 games and sophomore guard Jacob Rice, from Johnson Central, has seen action 10 times.
That commonwealth participation and production fulfilled Spradlin and Hutchinson’s vision, and combined with once-in-a-generation mid-major recruit Johni Broome, it propelled Morehead State to a title.
“I think you saw (in the OVC final) there’s three or four guys that played tons of minutes that are Kentucky kids,” Hutchinson said. “All of those things are factors in why, when you look at the performance they had (against Belmont), and really throughout the season, it’s easy to cheer for those guys.”
Spradlin built from the ground up in a profession that doesn’t often have enough time or patience for that.
How many Division I programs would have waited that long?
“It certainly is the exception rather than the rule,” Hutchinson said.
Morehead State gave that to Spradlin — and was rewarded with the ultimate for schools of its size: an opportunity to play with the big boys and a chance, the Eagles hope, to do enough with it to make “One Shining Moment.”
“It’s the ultimate reward, right?” Spradlin said. “It’s not just about winning. It’s about doing things the right way, and if you do things the right way, and you’re committed to it, winning will be the byproduct, and that’s what we’ve got.”
