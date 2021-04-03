"Trouble creates a capacity to handle it," wrote early 20th-century Supreme Court Associate Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. "Meet it as a friend, for you'll see a lot of it and had better be on speaking terms with it."
Some 86 years after Holmes's death, a high school basketball team came along that exemplified his quote.
Ashland trailed Boyd County by 10 points with 6:17 to play in the fourth quarter on Jan. 9, was nine down to the Lions in the early going on Feb. 14 and was eight points back of Boyd County in the first half on both March 1 and March 18.
The Tomcats were behind Rowan County by double digits on two occasions in the second quarter of their Feb. 24 encounter, and the Vikings led Ashland by 11 with 7:22 to go in regulation in the 16th Region Tournament final.
And the Tomcats trailed by three with the ball in the air inside the final second of the fourth quarter in the region tournament semifinals against West Carter.
Those were all Ashland victories -- each more of a high-wire escape than the last, culminating in a how-did-they-do-that escape for the ages against Rowan County in an instant-classic region final.
So the Tomcats' seven-point deficit to Highlands through three quarters in the state semifinals on Saturday afternoon, or even their 10-point hole a minute and a half into the final frame, seemed almost like business as usual.
And when Ashland contortionist extraordinaire Colin Porter navigated the Bluebirds' defense for a layup with 5:19 to go, the maroon-clad crowd could be forgiven for thinking, game on.
Highlands still led by six points, and coach Kevin Listerman pointed out with a "well, duh" chuckle that that's better than being behind. But he said the Bluebirds knew what was coming.
"They know exactly how to run their stuff and what they're looking for," Listerman said of Ashland, "and they did a great job in the first half of knocking down shots."
Not as much down the stretch of the second half. The Bluebirds locked down the Tomcats' perimeter game and kept them from finishing at the rim.
And so Ashland finally came up dry on the bottom of its Mary Poppins-like bag of rallies, falling to the Bluebirds, 66-50.
The Tomcats concluded the season two wins shy of their first state title since 1961.
"We made a lot of comebacks this year against good teams that figured out how to guard us and were well-coached with really good players, and that's only sustainable for so many games," Ashland coach Jason Mays said. "When you get to this level and you're one of the four teams left standing, the other guys are gonna have really good players too. It just becomes increasingly hard to come from behind."
One of those players was the Bluebirds' Sam Vinson. The Highlands senior guard -- for whom Mays cast his Mr. Basketball vote, he said -- scored a game-high 27 points.
The Bluebirds' supporting cast -- if you can call the state's leaders in 3-pointers, who later Saturday set the single-tournament Sweet Sixteen record for triples at 38, that -- made it impractical for Ashland to devote its full resources to stopping Vinson, a Northern Kentucky University signee.
And when Ashland had the ball, Highlands went to great effort to make life difficult for Cole Villers on the perimeter and keep Porter out of the paint.
"I'm so proud of the defense we've played down here," Listerman said, "and hopefully we've got one more game like that in us." (Highlands did -- throttling Elizabethtown, 79-60, later Saturday night to win its first state title.)
After Porter's layup to get the Tomcats back within two possessions with five minutes and change to play, Ashland didn't score again, misfiring on its final 10 shots from the field.
"We start the third quarter with three straight stops, which we call a kill, and I thought, OK, here we go," Mays said. "The story of the last two quarters -- (Highlands's) length just bothered us. ... We just couldn't finish attacking the rim."
Ashland thus didn't finish its season the way it wanted to, either. But don't mistake that for an empty ending.
"We have reset the standard in this program," Mays said. "We're a Saturday morning team, so we'll be back."
