Cincinnati fans should be excited their team, so perpetually star-crossed it entered the postseason with the longest drought without a playoff win in the NFL, is in the Super Bowl.
Bengals backers should be ecstatic with how their boys did it — completely flipping the script from playoff nightmares of yore.
Cincinnati’s teams from 2009-15 were good. Good enough to average a shade over 10 wins a year, with the exception of a 4-12 hiccup in 2010. Good enough to make six playoff appearances in a span of seven seasons — for a franchise that had never been in the postseason more than three times in a stretch that long.
Then, though, each of those teams would get to January. And, though perfectly capable of winning another game or two, the Bengals would seem almost to discover a new way not to.
• In the 2009 playoffs: Jets 24, Bengals 14. Shayne Graham, one of the top kickers in Bengals history, perhaps best personified Cincinnati’s general inability to get out of its own way. Graham uncharacteristically missed field goals from 35 and 28 yards out, the second one with 3:49 remaining to basically end it.
• 2011: Texans 31, Bengals 10. This one was tied at 10 inside the final minute of the first half before Cincinnati was on the wrong end of the welcome-to-the-big-stage play for one of the most freakishly talented players of his era. Houston defensive lineman J.J. Watt — in the rookie season of a career certain to land him in Canton — fought off a pass block and skied to grab Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton’s throw. He took it 29 yards to the house, and Cincinnati only got inside the Houston 47-yard line once after that.
• 2012: Texans 19, Bengals 13. Watt and the Houston defense made life miserable for the Bengals offense again, but the real kicker was the Texans’ kicker. Shayne Graham — remember him? — matched Cincinnati’s point total all by himself, booting four field goals and an extra point. The Bengals finally got moving late, and with just under three minutes to go and Houston up six, Cincinnati wideout AJ Green got behind his man and beat safety help over the top to get open in the end zone. But Dalton overthrew him by a stride.
• 2013: Chargers 27, Bengals 10. This is perhaps the most inexplicable of the sextet of setbacks. Cincinnati came in having won nine of its last 12 games, including a Week 13 victory in San Diego, and led 10-7 at intermission — it might have been more if Giovani Bernard hadn’t fumbled at the Chargers’ 3, only his second cough-up in 234 touches in a strong rookie season, on the first play after the first-half two-minute warning. But the Bengals were stunningly listless after halftime as the Chargers pitched a 20-0 shutout in the second half.
• 2014: Colts 26, Bengals 10. Cincinnati was in trouble from the get-go in Indianapolis, with Dalton’s top two targets, Green and Jermaine Gresham, injured and inactive. Then 1,100-yard rusher Jeremy Hill, the leader among league rookies in that department, hurt his ankle. The Bengals still hung within 13-10 at halftime, but Colts QB Andrew Luck threw a 36-yard scoring strike to Donte Moncrief while falling forward trying to escape the grasp of Cincinnati lineman Carlos Dunlap and the Bengals again didn’t score in the second half.
• 2015: Steelers 18, Bengals 16. This was the most painful of the series of losses — because the game was over, and so was the streak. All Cincinnati had to do was not fumble.
Up 16-15, the Bengals had it first-and-10 from the Pittsburgh 26 with 1:36 to play. Hill drove forward for six yards. But the Steelers’ Ryan Shazier jarred the ball loose, and Ross Cockrell fell on it at the Pittsburgh 9.
From there, Ben Roethlisberger had 83 seconds and three timeouts to get the Steelers into field goal range. Pittsburgh spent all three stoppages and all but 18 seconds and was still 47 yards away from the end zone when the Bengals’ Vontaze Burfict and Adam Jones drew consecutive personal foul penalties — after an incompletion, at that. The Steelers took the 30 yards and didn’t even need another offensive play. Chris Boswell’s 35-yard field goal with 14 seconds remaining prolonged Pittsburgh’s season, as well as Cincinnati’s misery.
• Speaking of Pittsburgh, for good measure, 2005: Steelers 31, Bengals 17. As Cincinnati quarterback Carson Palmer released the first postseason pass thrown by a Bengals quarterback in 15 years, falling Pittsburgh lineman Kimo von Oelhoffen took out his knee. Palmer completed the throw for 66 yards, but his ACL and MCL were shredded on Cincinnati’s second offensive play from scrimmage. Jon Kitna relieved Palmer and did the best he could, but the Bengals gave up the last 24 points to limp into the offseason — literally and figuratively.
Palmer would quarterback the Bengals to one more playoff appearance in five years after that, then infamously “retired” in order to force a trade out of Cincinnati.
While that litany is no Bengals backer’s idea of a pleasant stroll down memory lane, it’s instructive as the backdrop of the experience of the Cincinnati fan — especially those whose fanhood matured after the pair of Super Bowl trips of the 1980s.
Joe Burrow wasn’t alive when Cincinnati fell to Joe Montana’s 49ers in Super Bowls XVI and XXIII, and he was still a redshirt at Ohio State for the last of those Bengals playoff losses. So he wasn’t thinking much about them when Cincinnati started winning playoff games — each in more dramatic fashion than the last — this season.
“The fans were very excited, but I tried to downplay it and all that because this is how it’s gonna be from here on out,” Burrow said, as chronicled by The Sporting News, the week after Cincinnati beat the Raiders, 26-19, in the 2021 wild-card round.
So began a stretch of the Bengals finding ways to win playoff games instead of concocting the means to lose them:
• Wild-card round: Bengals 26, Raiders 19. Instead of watching the opponent make the key play late to seal a playoff game, Cincinnati put it away when Germaine Pratt came away with an interception at his own 2-yard line on fourth-and-goal with 17 seconds to play. And the Bengals uncharacteristically got a break — the officiating crew first erroneously blew the whistle when Burrow was still clearly in-bounds, but then let play roll on anyway as Burrow’s ball sailed to Tyler Boyd for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Whatever the circumstances, Cincinnati ended a 31-year drought between playoff victories.
• Divisional round: Bengals 19, Titans 16. Burrow isn’t the only brash young stud on this Cincinnati team. Before trotting out to try a 52-yard field goal as time expired, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson informed backup QB Brandon Allen that Cincinnati was bound for the AFC Championship Game. Having called his shot, Allen made it so, and with it made winners of an offense that surrendered nine sacks of Burrow, tied for the most in playoff history. And — like a week earlier — a major hinge point was a Bengals interception. Logan Wilson provided a late pilfer to give Cincinnati the ball back with plenty of time to find McPherson’s prodigious range.
• Conference championship game: Bengals 27, Chiefs 24. Cincinnati gave itself a chance to win with pivotal goal-line stands late in each half. The first — on Eli Apple’s tackle of Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill in space from the Bengals 1 to end the second quarter — kept Kansas City from going into the locker room up three scores and set to get the ball to start the second half.
The second stop came as a go-ahead Chiefs touchdown in the dying moments seemed so imminent CBS analyst Tony Romo even suggested the possibility Cincinnati allow Kansas City to score to give Burrow time to respond. The Bengals’ Sam Hubbard made that unnecessary with consecutive sacks to push Kansas City from the Bengals’ 4 to the 26.
The Chiefs won the overtime coin toss and got the ball first, but the Bengals — what else? — intercepted all-world Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the third play of the extra session when Vonn Bell snared a deflected pass. McPherson didn’t need the boomstick this time with a comparatively easy 31-yard walk-off field goal to send Cincinnati to the Super Bowl.
Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor was specifically talking about Burrow’s throw on the controversial TD against Las Vegas, but his words foreshadowed an entire playoff run — one the Bengals hope lasts one more game.
“Plays like that,” Taylor said of Burrow’s toss. “Plays you cannot explain. Making a play when there is no play to be made.”
A sweeter turning of the tables Cincinnati fans cannot imagine.
