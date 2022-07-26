It’s baaaaaa-aaaaack!
OK, so the annual “Quite the Quotes” probably isn’t exactly as widely anticipated as the return of the McRib or whatever the next remake is of a classic movie or series (here’s holding out for Indiana Jones).
But we do know that the reveal of the top 40 quotes from the previous year’s high school sports coverage is something at least some readers (and frequent interview subjects) look forward to because of the random mentions the series gets over the course of the year.
We consider that a good thing — if this project we concocted more or less out of thin air eight years ago (has it really been that long?) just to have something local to put in the paper during the summer drought of high school events has turned into something people are excited about reading, we’ll take that and run.
Our favorite part of this is that — while these quotes are subjectively chosen, and thus in a way a window into what we think is funny or interesting or deep — it’s also a window into how the coaches and administrators and players in northeastern Kentucky (and some cases beyond) think and feel; what makes them tick. And isn’t that the point of doing all this?
Sure, we write about athletic accomplishment, people who throw a ball a long way accurately and run fast and effectively harness brute physicality. But good sports coverage — which we humbly believe The Daily Independent sports staff and freelancers provide — goes beyond that.
So, without further ado, here is the first installment of the ninth annual “Quite the Quotes,” a showcase and celebration of the best quotes of the year — with excitement that the window is already open for next summer’s selections!
