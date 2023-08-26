GRAYSON The scorching temperatures failed to materialize on Friday night but the East Carter defense supplied plenty of heat to visiting Rowan County.
The Raiders held the Vikings to 175 total yards and received a big rushing night from Landon Yoak to secure a 35-6 win at Steve Womack Field.
“I thought our linebackers played downhill really well,” East Carter coach Tim Champlin said. “Our front six played well in the run game. It was something we struggled with last week (against Estill County). We got off level but tonight they did what they are supposed to do.”
“We still need to do a better job in the secondary,” he added. “When that ball goes in the air, we have to come away with it. … When we get people in those situations, we have to take advantage of it.”
Champlin also wanted to see how his team would respond after the Engineers produced a game-winning drive in the final minutes of the season opener to come away with a one-point win.
The weather played havoc on the practice schedule this week but East Carter came ready to play.
“It was kind of a crazy week,” Champlin said. “We couldn’t get outside Monday or Thursday. The other two days, we were late getting on the field. We had to push back the start of Friday night's game an hour. It was a lot of adversity for our guys. It’s what we have preached to them all week. We had adversity (last Friday) and didn’t respond well. I thought we took care of business against the Vikings and played a pretty smooth game.”
An early Rowan County fumble turned the tide. Special teams could not secure a punt and the Raiders opened their second drive in Vikings territory.
A seven-play drive ensued and Yoak capped it off with a 3-yard power run into the end zone.
Yoak is part of a three-player committee in the backfield with Bryer Holbrook and Ryland Pfau. Each rusher brings his own skill set to the gridiron. Holbrook has a bruising running style. Pfau flashes game-changing speed. Yoak can display both characteristics.
“It’s different as a play caller,” Champlin said. “It’s hard sometimes but it’s also fun. You almost have three different offenses based on who’s in the game. I really like all three of them and what they are able to do and what they give us. It also allows us to stay fresher in the backfield.”
Yoak carried the ball 12 times for 115 yards. He added scoring runs of 12 and 40 yards later in the contest. Pfau supplied 44 yards on the ground. Holbrook posted 37. The Raiders tallied 216 rushing yards.
Rowan County coach Kelly Ford is looking for growth each week from his young team. The Vikings lost key personnel along the front line and the physicality they have faced in the first two weeks will help strengthen their efforts moving forward.
“We are small up front,” Ford said. “We graduated everybody on our front eight. Our young guys are starting to step up. I know that Jackson Hamilton is our best player and best athlete. Madden Owen is one of our premier guys to throw the ball to. Will Richardson made a great juggling catch tonight.”
“It will benefit us well,” he added about the physical play. “We just had two back-to-back physical games with Lawrence County and East Carter. I told them in the postgame huddle that the difference tonight was that they were stronger than us. We want to get to that point. Hopefully, it drives our guys to get into the weight room. It helps our young guys see that.”
East Carter (1-1) utilized quick and short pass plays to keep the offense moving in the first half. Junior Quentin Johnson was making just his fourth varsity start on Friday and has settled into his role as a confident leader in the pocket.
Johnson opened the second quarter with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Roberts. The QB was flushed from the pocket and double-pumped to freeze the defensive back. He found a wide-open Roberts in the corner of the end zone to give the Raiders a 14-0 lead.
“He’s showing a lot more maturity,” Champlin said of Johnson. “He is really comfortable and it’s easy to be comfortable when you have an offensive line like we do in front of you. He trusts those guys. He knows that he will not get a lot of pressure. He will have time to stay clean and get the ball out. He did a good job of going through his progressions and getting the ball where it needed to go.”
After Yoak recorded his second first-half TD run, Rowan County (0-2) found some good fortune before halftime.
Will Richardson secured a tipped pass in the middle of the field and rumbled 62 yards into the red zone. Three plays later, Abram Norden found Braden Birchfield, who had found separation from the defense, for a 9-yard TD reception.
The Vikings hoped to carry that momentum over to the second half and jumped on an onside kick to begin the third quarter.
“We talked about it at halftime,” Ford said. “We tried to give us a spark. The kids were eager to do it. You work on onside kicks all the time, so why not try it on a muddy, wet field? Joshua Drake made a great kick and Cameron Cross ended up covering it.”
The well-timed play did not result in points for Rowan County. Johnson countered with his second touchdown toss to Roberts on the Raiders’ next possession to stretch the margin.
Yoak recorded six more points with a 40-yard sprint to the house that capped off the victory.
Johnson completed 12 of his 18 attempts through the air for 147 yards. Hamilton netted 35 rushing yards for Rowan County.
ROWAN CO. 0 6 0 0 -- 6
E. CARTER 6 14 8 7 -- 35
FIRST QUARTER
EC—LandonYoak 3 run (kick failed), 3:19
SECOND QUARTER
EC—Gabe Roberts 14 pass from Quentin Johnson (Michael Hall pass from Johnson), 11:25
EC—Yoak 12 run (kick failed), 2:49
RC—Braden Birchfield 9 pass from Abram Norden (Josh Drake kick), :47
THIRD QUARTER
EC—Roberts 8 pass from Johnson (Ryland Pfau run), 2:12
FOURTH QUARTER
EC—Yoak 40 run (Ryan Carter kick), 4:52
RC EC
First Downs 7 18
Rushes-Yards 27-57 28-216
Comp-Att-Int 8-16-1 12-18-1
Passing Yards 118 147
Fumbles-Lost 6-1 1-1
Return Yards 0 16
Punts-Avg. 4-34.0 1-34.0
Penalties-Yards 6-42 3-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rowan County rushing: J. Hamilton 10-35, M. Hamilton 1-(minus-2), Norden 5-(minus-1), Ricardson 10-31, Team 1-(minus-6).
East Carter rushing: Yoak 12-115, Hall 3-11, Holbrook 6-37, Johnson 2-9, Pfau 5-44.
Rowan County passing: Norden 8 of 11 for 118 yards, J. Hamilton 0 of 2 for 0 yards, M. Hamilton 0 of 3 for 0 yards.
East Carter passing: Johnson 12 of 18 for 147 yards.
Rowan County receiving: Owen 3-23, Birchfield 2-24, Richardson 1-62, Judd 1-1, Drake 1-8.
East Carter receiving: Roberts 6-64, Hall 3-63, Holbrook 1-5, Carter 1-12, Potter 1-3.