WINCHESTER Johnson Central coach Jim Matney summarized the KHSAA state wrestling championship with a quote that could have applied to many of the representatives from the Eighth Region who qualified for the one-day medalist rounds on Saturday at George Rogers Clark High School.
“I guess was it (Charles) Dickens who wrote, ‘It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,’” he said. “It kind of sums up (the day).”
Despite sending a school-record number of representatives to the finals, the Golden Eagles fell short of bettering their third-place standing entering the day.
Because of Covid-19 restrictions and arena availability, the KHSAA broke tradition from hosting a single championship and went to a format that included sub-state and finals competitions on consecutive weekends.
Johnson Central scored 91.5 points at last Saturday’s First Round tournament at Martin County, sending a state-high 10 wrestlers to the medal rounds. Defending champ Union County led the Golden Eagles by two points heading into the final day, but behind the scoring of three individual winners and a pair of runners-up, the Braves finished with 244 points to capture their sixth straight title. Ryle was second with 216 points, with Johnson Central in third at 189.5, Louisville Trinity in fourth at 170 and Paducah Tilghman in fifth at 139.
It was the fifth consecutive year the Golden Eagles finished in the top four. Last year’s team also claimed third.
“It’s been a fantastic year. We won the state team championship. We had 10 people place in the state tournament, which is the most that we’ve ever had,” Matney said. “We start a lot of middle schoolers and we start several freshmen. … And I think that opens up the possibility of a great future at our school.”
Ashland sent a pair of wrestlers to the medal rounds and came away in 24th with 46.5 points. The Tomcats were 23rd in 2020 with 36.0 points. In just its second year, West Carter scored 16 points and finished in a tie for 42nd. Although the Comets did not advance anyone to the final day, it was a significant improvement over last year’s performance in which the team tied for 75th with just three points. Like West Carter, Boyd County wrestlers only competed in the First Round and ended the tournament tied for 87th.
For the second straight season, no area wrestlers captured a state title. The closest was Golden Eagle senior Adam Williams at 113 pounds, who equaled his 2020 result with a runner-up finish.
Although the disappointment was evident on the faces of many of the top local wrestlers, they did not let that overshadow their accomplishments this year.
Despite falling in the finals, Williams’ last match had little impact on his mood. Johnson Central’s lone senior among the Golden Eagles’ 10 medalists ended 2021 with a 37-2 record.
“I felt like the season went pretty well. I felt like I accomplished most everything I wanted to accomplish, but I just fell short in the last few moments,” he said. “That was the only thing I wish I could fix.”
Williams needed just a minute and seven seconds to defeat his first opponent, Jeremiah Baird of McCreary Central, before out-pointing Taylor County’s Leland Reeves 7-0 in the semifinals.
“My first match .… I was a little rusty 'cause we really didn’t have a whole lot of time to warm up between weigh ins and when wrestling started. So, I kind of had a slow start,” he said. “And then In my second match, it went just as well as it could have.”
In last year’s final, Williams did not make it out of the first round. But this year, he gave St. Xavier’s Matthew Meyer a battle to the finish before falling 7-5.
Williams jumped out to a 4-0 lead after scoring on a takedown at the 1:05 mark and then added a near fall 17 seconds later.
“I was just hitting sweeps both ways to try and maybe fake one way and get on the other side. But it was most mainly sweeps,” he said of his early success.
However, Meyer scored off a reverse with 42 seconds remaining in the first period and then took control in the second round to grab a 7-3 lead, although Williams did collect one point on an escape with three seconds remaining in the middle period.
“I just wasn’t able to move as well on bottom as I would like to,” he said. “I just … made a few mistakes on top while I was trying to score. I just did some bad things.”
In the final round, Meyer kept Williams at bay until the last 19 seconds when Williams was able to rally. However, he could not get Meyer to the ground.
“I was able to create a little space so I could stand up and I had an over-hook on my left side,” he said. “I was trying to force him down to the mat to score when I should have taken it the other way and try to lateral, and that mistake cost me the match.”
A pair of locals with state-title aspirations each dropped his first match of the year in the semifinals. Johnson Central junior Levid Rodriguez placed third for the second straight season at 195 pounds and finished with a 42-1 record. Ashland junior Zane Christian was fourth in the 220-pound class after coming in fifth last March.
Rodriguez, the top-ranked wrestler in his weight class according to the “Ranger Report”, won his first two matches decisively before dropping a controversial overtime decision to Fairdale’s Jerry Simpson, 6-4. Rodriguez led 4-3 when Simpson was awarded a point for stalling with one second remaining in the match. Simpson got a takedown in the one-minute extra period to earn the victory.
“Into overtime, you’ve just got to look at it as you still have to keep going. You’ve still got to try to fight and try to score,” he said. “Besides that, there is really no other way to approach overtime.”
Rodriguez completed the day by pinning Anderson County’s Dyllan Davis at the 2:04 mark in the third-place match.
Rodriguez, who has a combined 81-2 record over the last two years, wore a knee pad with an imprinted photo of his grandmother, whom he called Omi, who passed away in March 2019.
“She was a big supporter of my wrestling, even though I wasn’t able to ever understand what she was saying because she was 100 percent German. My mom would tell me how she loved watching my matches and she would send her (videos) of my matches all the time,” he said. “It just really hit me this year about everything … around that situation, and I really just liked to wrestle for her.”
Christian entered the day 25-0 and proceeded to win his first two matches, the latter of which was the 100th of his career, according to his mother, Sarah Christian. However, Ryle’s Gabe Savage ended the run in the semifinals on a pin with seven seconds remaining in the match. Christian had beaten Savage at last year’s state meet in the Round of 16. Then Union County’s Darius Moore, who defeated Christian in the 2020 state semifinals, captured a 5-0 decision over the Tomcat junior in Saturday’s third-place match.
Two other Golden Eagles also finished in third: freshman Zack McCoart (32-6) at 160 pounds and sophomore Chase Price (36-5) at 182 pounds. Eighth-grader James Morris (40-8) was fourth at 106 pounds as was junior Reece Goss at 145 pounds. Goss, who placed seventh last year, capped off his season with a 35-6 record.
After finishing fourth last year at 132 pounds, junior Jacob Cain (37-3) was fifth this winter in the same weight class, while a trio of Golden Eagles captured eighth place: junior Patrick Meek (27-11) at 120 pounds, freshman Caleb Barnes (29-12) at 126 pounds and eighth-grader Seth Davis (32-12) at 138 pounds.
The only other Tomcat, junior Caleb Lovin (11-8), finished seventh at 126 pounds.