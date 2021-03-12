Pete Fraley is grateful.
District basketball tournaments in northeastern Kentucky begin Sunday afternoon when Johnson Central’s girls meet Magoffin County. Fraley, Boyd County’s girls coach and athletic director, was happy the unpleasant vicissitudes of high school basketball in a COVID-19 pandemic – where schedules and travel itineraries seemingly changed every 20 minutes – are hopefully ending.
“I guess I don’t have to look for games anymore,” Fraley said Thursday. “I guess that’s a good thing.”
Fraley is likewise happy about the Lady Lions’ 16th Region-best 12-1 record; he’s not, however, completely relieved.
“You never know with COVID; a kid could test positive at any time,” Fraley said.
Ashland boys coach Jason Mays long ago learned he could not manage anything.
“You could try,” Mays said in February. “I was all amped up to try and control what I could control of this. The reality is, the only thing we could do is value each day, whether it’s practice, whether it’s a game, and just hope time takes care of this situation for us.”
Russell girls coach Mandy Layne kept her smartphone at her side pretty much the whole season – even while loading her dishwasher. She said the Lady Devils being the defending 16th Region champions contributed to rescheduling struggles.
“I think it has something to do with it,” Layne said. “There are a lot of teams that already have games scheduled. If we find an opponent, and it’s on a school night, then it’s either too far for us to travel or it’s too far for them to travel.”
Morgan County’s boys lost 11 games from the schedule and did not play from Jan. 16 to Feb. 20. Cougars coach Matthew Perry said a referee who worked his team’s 37-34 win over Elliott County on Jan. 12 tested positive.
“While we were in quarantine, some of our players’ relatives developed COVID,” Perry said. “Next thing you know, I’ve got four players. I’m able to do individual workouts with the kids I have available.”
Ashland’s boys covered most compass points searching for games.
The Tomcats opened the season Jan. 4 with an 84-75 loss at Highlands. They went to Bardstown on Jan. 14 (a 77-62 win), Bowling Green (an 83-57 loss on Jan. 30), Northern Kentucky on Feb. 26-27 (losses, 71-62 at Covington Catholic and 87-85 at Simon Kenton) and an 86-66 wipeout of North Laurel March 5 and a victory over Paul Laurence Dunbar the next day at Lexington Catholic.
Ashland’s girls had to cancel just four games.
“We’ve been very lucky, as far as that goes,” Kittens coach Bill Bradley said last month. “We’ve had four girls that had the COVID, but two or three over Thanksgiving when everybody was down anyway.”
Ashland begins defense of its 16th Region title when it meets Rose Hill Christian at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Boyd County Middle School. Mays believes his team – when it comes to COVID-19 – will remember a seven-word slogan.
“Wherever you go,” Mays said, “you’re taking your team.”