Ashland defeated Russell on Wednesday night, 3-1, to pick up its first district win of the season.
“Russell has always been a powerhouse in the 16th Region,” Ashland coach John Cook said. “Last time we played, they jumped out early on us so that’s what we’ve been preaching to the girls all week. We needed to come out and start early. It makes a real difference to put a team on their heels.”
Red Devils coach John Perry felt his team didn’t match the LadyCats’ energy on the field.
“When you can’t play to the other team’s energy level, it doesn’t matter how much skill you have,” Perry said. “If they’re working you off the ball, beating you to every 50/50 ball, there’s really not a whole lot you can do.”
Sophomore Kenleigh Woods scored two quick goals at the 35:47 and 33:24 marks of the first half to put Ashland up 2-0 early.
“I think our defense will carry us,” Cook said of his team as the season winds down, “and the play of Kenleigh Woods and Milei Baker. That is what we have to lean on.”
Russell tried to flip the momentum later in the first period, getting several shots on goal, including a stellar shot from junior Ava Quinn at the 8:18 mark, but all were denied by Ashland’s senior goalie Gracie Madden.
“Gracie has really picked it up as the year has went on,” Cook said. “Her play tonight was stellar. She and Kenleigh Woods had great games tonight. Amelia Lucas was playing our holding mid the whole game, I didn’t even take her out. Milei Baker was a field general. I was so very happy with our whole team’s effort tonight.”
The LadyCats kept their 2-0 lead into the second half and immediately added to it thanks to a shot from Baker at the 39:01 mark.
“We’re still trying to figure it out,” Perry said “There are instances where we can possess well, but all the possessions in the world doesn’t put the ball in the back of the net. We’ve got to figure out how to do that better than we have.”
Ashland kept control for most of the second half. Russell managed to get one back late with a goal from junior Eva Blanke at the 2:15 mark.
“The game is a game of tact and possession,” Perry said. “If you can’t possess the ball, then you can’t do a lot.”
The LadyCats didn’t give up much else and seal the victory.
Ashland plays again Saturday at Lawrence County.
“We hope to keep everybody healthy and go in and work on stuff,” Cook said of his game plan for Saturday’s game. “We want to work on things and play our game and hopefully improve so we can bring out our best when district starts.”
The Red Devils look to bounce back at Rowan County on Monday night.
“We need to find each other,” Perry said. “It’s the end of the season, we’ve taken some lumps with injuries and stuff like that. I think we’ve got to learn to trust each other. The talent is there, we’ve just got to figure out how to put it together. If not, we’ll have a short-lived postseason.”