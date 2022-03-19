CANNONSBURG Carson Wireman didn't get a strike call on his 0-1 pitch to Boyd County's final batter on Saturday afternoon, thought he should have and extended his throwing hand as if to ask why.
As it turned out, that wasn't even because Wireman was within two strikes of a remarkable pitching feat and wanted to claim it.
"I didn't really know it was a no-hitter until I walked off the field and someone told me," Greenup County's junior ace said afterward, grinning.
No matter. Wireman got back to business and finished off his first career no-no with his 13th strikeout in the Musketeers' 6-0 victory over the Lions at Larry Addington Field.
The exchange was indicative of Wireman's mentality, Greenup County coach Greg Logan said.
"There's pitchers, and then there's people that can fight through some adversity," Logan said, "and I think he does well. I think he keeps getting better."
Not that Wireman faced much adversity Saturday. He had three pitches working for strikes to keep Boyd County, playing its season opener, off-balance in windy and overcast conditions.
"They couldn't really handle my curveball very well," Wireman said. "I was throwing inside and it was breaking away from them. They couldn't handle it and it was working the whole game."
Wireman, in keeping with the profile of Musketeers pitchers of the Logan era, uses command to compensate for whatever juice his fastball might lack.
"Velocity's good," Logan said. "I don't know anything about velocity because we've never had it. It's good, I'm sure, but to be in command the way that he was (was impressive)."
Boyd County's Jake Biggs reached on a throwing error in the top of the first inning and Gunnar Gerahart worked a fourth-inning walk. No other Lions got on base and few others came close.
Greenup County first baseman Brock Kitchen speared Brogan Jones's liner to begin the bottom of the fifth. And Kitchen ranged off first base into foul territory to retrieve a high throw after a dropped third strike and got his toe back to the bag just before a hustling Luke Preston crossed it to secure the first out of the bottom of the seventh.
The Musketeers (3-0) scored five of their six runs with two outs. In the top of the first, Kitchen and Cohen Underwood each produced two-out RBI singles, capitalizing in an inning that Boyd County coach Frank Conley thought the Lions could've played a bit more cleanly.
"You come in the top of the first and we give them a couple runs that they probably shouldn't have gotten," Conley said. "They did a good job putting the bat on the ball, hitting line drives.
"But you give (Wireman) two runs, and he's gonna beat most teams. You give him six runs, and he's gonna beat every team around here. He's that good."
Greenup County played add-on in the third. Wireman provided an RBI groundout before Underwood, Cameron Carroll and Cade Hunt each added a run-scoring single.
That was more than enough for Wireman, who retired the final 10 Lions hitters he faced. He threw 92 pitches -- 60 for strikes -- and said he felt perfectly strong enough to go the distance, even in the season's opening week, when that isn't necessarily commonplace.
"I'm not gonna pull him," Logan cracked, "or I'd have the Wireman family all over me."
Underwood went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs. Kitchen and Hunter Clevenger scored two runs apiece.
Greenup County has outscored its first three opponents by a combined 21-2. Musketeers pitching has allowed six hits in 21 innings and has rung up 32 strikeouts.
Logan appreciates Greenup County's hot start because "I've started out not so good" at times in years past, he said. "It's a process. It's hard to get there. ... It's a good group. They just keep maturing, get better and better and better."
Alex Martin's pitching in relief was a Boyd County (0-1) bright spot. He produced four scoreless and hitless innings, fanning seven Musketeers and picking a runner off first base in the seventh.
"Alex threw really, really well," Conley said. "(Starter Jacob) Vanover wasn't bad; (Greenup County) just had a good approach to him."
That was part of why Conley was "not wholly disappointed" with Saturday's results, he said.
"You stay positive," Conley said. "The kids are down, they're not happy about it, but that's a good thing. You don't want them to be happy losing.
"But at the same time, it's the first game of the year, and we'll learn from that and we'll see those guys down the road probably more than once the rest of the year."
The Musketeers and Lions are scheduled to meet again April 12 in Lloyd.
Boyd County lost for just the third time in its last 15 season openers. Greenup County has won eight of the teams' last 11 meetings.
GREENUP CO. 204 000 0 -- 6 8 1
BOYD CO. 000 000 0 -- 0 0 3
Wireman and Bays; Vanover, Martin (4) and Young, B. Jones (4). W -- Wireman. L -- Vanover.