LLOYD Greenup County coach Greg Logan didn’t see a knockout punch, but his team delivered plenty of blows to end a five-game skid and earn a win over the Musketeers’ district rival.
Greenup County collected 10 hits in the first four innings and sophomore Carson Wireman went the distance to defeat Russell, 7-3, at home on Saturday night.
The effort has been there, but the Musketeers had not produced much in the late innings this season. Logan saw a different story against the Red Devils. He said his team competed for a full seven frames.
“It’s what compounds and starts a (potential) disaster,” Logan said. “It’s not the error. It’s what happens after that. It is just like the first run that Russell scored. The catcher didn’t run down and backup up the throw (to first) and then the right fielder gets it and shoots it over second base. Then the merry-go-round begins.”
“I thought we closed it out pretty good,” he added. “We kept our composure. That is what you have to do. For 21 outs, anything can happen. It’s Greenup County and Russell.”
Wireman gave up just one earned run and one walk. He served up nine strikeouts, including two in the seventh inning to close out the game as Russell attempted to rally.
“I just knew that if I threw strikes, my team would field it,” Wireman said. “If I could paint the outside corner, the umpire was going to give it to me tonight.”
The scoreboard at Greenup County displays pitch counts in the upper right corner. Logan was keeping a watchful eye on Wireman’s number. No matter how high the numeral increases, Logan knows his hurler will meet the challenge.
“Carson is a gamer,” Logan said. “It was maybe not his best stuff, but what you will get from Carson every time is his best effort. He did that on Monday. It’s encouraging to get a W up when we go at this again (today). He kept battling. Russell squared a few up and we made a few good catches in the outfield. Carson is a guy you want on the mound in big situations.”
The Musketeers gave their starter an early cushion. Greenup County amassed its run total in the first four innings.
An error allowed the first Musketeers tally after the team opened with three straight singles. The Red Devils followed with a much-needed double play to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the first stanza.
Another Russell bobble allowed another run to come home and Austin Clarkson produced an RBI with a groundout. Hunter Clevenger blasted his first homer of the year to start the third inning and Greenup County had a 4-0 lead.
The Musketeers got the leadoff hitter on base in every at-bat, forcing the Red Devils to continually alter their playing strategy.
“It’s what you dream of as an offense,” Russell coach Tim Rice said. “It puts so much pressure on the defense. It opens up your offense so much. It pulls corner guys in and it makes your pitcher have to pitch from the stretch. It was tough and Greenup County did a good job tonight.”
Greenup County’s Cam Carroll doubled down the third-base line in the midst of his 3-for-3 night to begin the fourth frame. He scored on an error. Clarkson’s infield hit got Matthew Boggs to third. Boggs scored on Wireman’s groundout to the right side of the infield.
Logan said Clarkson, his lone senior, sets the tone at the plate for the Musketeers.
“Austin’s biggest liability is when he takes strikes,” Logan said. “He had some ugly swings, some Joey Votto look-a-likes, but he kept fending off pitches to get to the next one. His first at-bat was phenomenal. All he has to do is hit it on the ground and he is going to dominate.”
“We had so many opportunities to deliver the knockout blow,” he continued. “We didn’t do it. … We are not there. We don’t have that mentality yet. Hopefully, we can get there.”
Russell (9-3) managed three runs over the final four innings but could not compound their offensive production. Eric Williams collected an RBI single in the fourth. Ethan Sharp followed suit in the next frame.
“(Wireman) was very good,” Rice said. “I thought we swung the bats well. We just hit some balls at them. If some of those fall, maybe it’s a different game. They did a great job playing defense behind a quality pitcher.”
Russell produced one more in its last at-bat on a wild pitch. Wireman quelled the rally there with consecutive strikeouts for the victory.
“My teammates give it their all for seven innings,” Wireman said. “I know that I give it my all for seven innings, especially when I’m on the mound. I felt that I was controlling the other team.”
Added Rice: “We ended up scratching a couple late in the game. You just hope that you could put up a crooked number, especially when you get him on the ropes. He managed to battle out of it and keep it to one run. You have to tip your cap to a kid that battled his heart out.”
Williams, Sharp and Trent Tice each went 2 for 3 at the dish for the Red Devils. Clarkson was 2 for 3 and scored twice for Greenup County (5-6). Jonah Gibson also collected two hits.
RUSSELL 000 110 1 — 3 7 5
GREENUP CO. 121 300 x — 7 11 3
Blanton, McKnight (4) and Rigsby. Wireman and Bays. W—Wireman. L—Blanton. 2B—Tice (R), Carroll (GC). HR—Clevenger (GC).