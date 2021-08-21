IRONTON Landen Wilson knew what was coming before the ball was in the air. In fact, Ironton’s junior cornerback anticipated his big play before Friday even arrived.
“He motions in and he comes back out, it just makes sense he’s gonna run an outward-breaking route,” Wilson said of a Wheelersburg play design. “I saw it coming. We prepared for this all week. It was just a great feeling to get it.”
Made more so by the fulcrum it provided in Friday night’s rivalry game in Tanks Memorial Stadium.
The Pirates trailed 20-6 in the closing minutes of the second quarter, but got the ball back at the Fighting Tigers’ 3-yard line on a muff of a 62-yard punt from Wheelersburg’s Braxton Sammons that Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton knowingly pointed out was partially Wilson’s fault.
He made up for it resoundingly. Two plays later, on second-and-goal from the 5, the Pirates threw wide to the right. That was a mistake.
Wilson jumped the route and set sail 99 yards in the other direction.
The two-score swing got Ironton back on course to a 40-6 running-clock victory.
“That was big game-changing momentum,” Wilson said. “I had to make up for it on the other end. I’m just glad I was able to make a play.”
That play was Ironton’s fourth touchdown off a Wheelersburg turnover in the second quarter alone. The Pirates led 6-0 through one frame, but the Tigers’ Blake Murrell produced a strip sack and Angelo Washington recovered it at the Wheelersburg 17 on the first play of the second quarter.
Ironton sophomore backup quarterback Jon Wylie ran for a touchdown on the next play, and Matt Sheridan’s extra point at the 11:42 mark of the second frame put the Tigers ahead to stay.
Jaquez Keyes made Wheelersburg pay for two more lost fumbles on its next two possessions.
Ironton’s Lincoln Barnes and Nate Cochran each pilfered loose balls from the Pirates. Keyes sprinted 59 yards through Wheelersburg’s defense for a score with 8:00 to go in the second quarter after Barnes’s recovery, and he went 4 yards to paydirt with 5:04 to go, seven plays after Cochran’s pounce.
Wilson’s pick-six concluded the scoring in the half — and the avalanche.
“We’re just making a lot of mistakes out there,” Wheelersburg coach Rob Woodward said. “I’m not gonna sit here and blame it on any one thing, except we were not as ready and prepared as we needed to be tonight. We’ve got some growing to do, and we’ve gotta grow up fast, because the schedule definitely has a tough tale in front of us.”
Wylie took over signal-calling duties for starter Tayden Carpenter, who left the game late in the first quarter after a scramble and incomplete throw.
Carpenter is working through hip trouble and was to go to the doctor, Pendleton said.
Wylie completed four of 10 passes for 80 yards and a TD to Ty Perkins, who stayed upright through contact from a Pirate that knocked the defender down and allowed Perkins to lope 39 yards for a score with 1:01 to go in the third frame.
“Jon’s a great player,” Pendleton said. “He’s been in big moments, and he’s a big-time athlete. The stage is never too big for him. Very poised.”
Keyes picked up 86 yards on seven carries, with two house calls. He was critical in the absence of Trevor Carter, Ironton’s would-be leading returning rusher who told The Herald-Dispatch this week he anticipates missing the season to rehab a shoulder injury.
“We haven’t gotten to utilize him the way that we want to,” Pendleton said of Keyes, “but he’s gonna become more and more involved.”
Ashton Duncan added 53 rushing yards on three totes and Amar Howard punched in an 8-yard score with 3:11 to play for the Tigers (1-0).
Ironton’s defense limited Wheelersburg (0-1) to a yard under the break-even mark rushing in the first half and 59 for the game.
The Pirates couldn’t get Derrick Lattimore going. The 784-yard rusher last season picked up negative-1 yard on 10 carries Friday.
“I’ve known all along that this team is going to need some time to grow and develop,” Woodward said. “We are going to look to try to play our best football as we move along throughout this year, and we’ve gotta take what we saw tonight and go back and evaluate and get better.”
Wheelersburg did move the ball early through the air. Bryson Stamper found Brock Brumfield behind Ironton’s defense for a 70-yard strike to open the scoring at the 3:13 mark of the first quarter, and Stamper connected with Clark over the top again for 71 yards to the Ironton 7 early in the second stanza.
But Barnes recovered a fumble on the next play, and the Pirates only threw the ball twice more — Wilson’s theft and a third-quarter incompletion.
Ironton’s win was its second in a row in a series it now leads 19-13. Wheelersburg had won the previous eight before that.
(606) 326-2658 |
W'BURG 6 0 0 0 — 6
IRONTON 0 27 7 6 — 40
FIRST QUARTER
W — Brock Brumfield 70 pass from Bryson Stamper (kick blocked), 3:13
SECOND QUARTER
I — Jon Wylie 17 run (Matt Sheridan kick), 11:42
I — Jaquez Keyes 59 run (Sheridan kick), 8:00
I — Keyes 4 run (run fails), 5:04
I — Landen Wilson 99 interception return (Sheridan kick), 2:05
THIRD QUARTER
I — Ty Perkins 39 pass from Wylie (Sheridan kick), 1:01
FOURTH QUARTER
I — Amar Howard 8 run (kick fails), 3:11
W I
First Downs 6 14
Rushes-Yards 38-59 35-212
Comp-Att-Int 4-7-1 6-14-0
Passing Yards 145 93
Fumbles-Lost 3-3 3-1
Punts-Avg. 6-46.3 5-42.8
Penalties-Yards 4-19 9-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Wheelersburg rushing: Williams 8-23, Darling 3-17, Glover 4-11, Warren 1-5, Doerr 1-2, E. Lattimore 2-2, Stamper 9-0, D. Lattimore 10-(-1).
Ironton rushing: Keyes 7-86, Duncan 3-53, Wylie 8-32, Howard 11-30, Weekly 1-6, Carpenter 4-3, Masters 1-2.
Wheelersburg passing: Stamper 4 of 7 for 145 yards, 1 interception.
Ironton passing: Carpenter 2 of 4 for 13 yards; Wylie 4 of 10 for 80 yards.
Wheelersburg receiving: Clark 1-71, Brumfield 1-70, E. Lattimore 2-4.
Ironton receiving: Perkins 2-56, Masters 1-17, Wylie 1-7, Wilson 1-7, Freeman 1-6.