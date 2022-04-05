Bath County basketball was a headliner in the 16th Region this season.
A record-breaking win total will garner people’s attention.
The Wildcats were 56-121 in the six years prior to Bart Williams’s arrival in Owingsville. In the six seasons since, he’s tallied 92 victories and his overall record stands above .500.
Williams announced his retirement on Monday after 17 years on the sideline. He will soon complete his 29th year of teaching.
Bath County didn’t experience many defeats this year. The Wildcats defeated Rowan County three times this year, but after a late-season setback to the Vikings in the 61st District championship, five words were displayed across a local newspaper the next day. It exemplified just how far the program has come.
“When we got here, Rowan County had such a stranglehold on the district and Bath County,” Williams said. “They had beat us so many times in a row. They beat us in the district, but one of the local papers here said, ‘Rowan County upsets Bath County.’”
“I am content with what we’ve done here,” he added. “I feel like the job here is done. No longer is Bath County the doormat of the district or the region. No longer do people circle us as a win. We run a first-class program. We do things the right way and our kids play really hard. We competed every night and I feel really good about the time I’m going out.”
The Wildcats carried that winning mentality into the 16th Region Tournament. They defeated Russell in the opening round with a strong defensive effort, posting Bath County’s second region tournament win since 1977.
The Wildcats faced four-time defending region champ Ashland in the semifinals and battled down to the wire before falling, 59-55. Williams left the Johnson Arena floor that night knowing that his team had no more doubters.
“A lot of people knew that our record was really good,” Williams said. “But deep down, I don’t know if they thought we were in Ashland’s league. I really think we proved them wrong. As the game went down the stretch, I’m sure people were like, Bath County is really good. It was really satisfying to me.
“Going into that game and the way Ashland was playing down the stretch, it was scary. The kids hung in there and fought and battled. Every person in Bath County was there (in attendance). It was a great night for us.”
Williams began his coaching career at Pikeville in 2005. In his 11 seasons as Panthers coach, he tallied 192 wins and five 59th District titles. Pikeville also advanced to two 15th Region finals during his tenure.
Williams relished his time at both coaching stops, but Bath County supplied a renewed energy to his coaching career.
“Bath County was a new place and an opportunity to meet new people,” Williams said. “I’ve made great friends in both regions. Bath County rejuvenated me. It was a good six years and I enjoyed it. I will miss the coaches in this region and competing against them. Bath County was a great move for me.”
The Wildcats finished the 2021-22 campaign with a record of 27-5, and the slate included an 18-game winning streak, both school records.
Bath County will return several players that were pivotal to their success, including Taylan Sorrell and Zach Otis, who averaged 21.8 points a game. The entire roster bought in and did their roles well. Seth Grigsby and Judah Hill were among players that were mentioned by their coach who stepped up during their “magical season.”
“When you coach basketball, you need players who are near the top of region,” Williams said. “I think we had that. Zack Otis was one of the best guards and Tyler Buckhanon was one of the best big men in the region. When you have that, you are in the mix if you can get other kids to buy in. Jordan Wilson had a phenomenal season.”
“It was the best year of my career,” he continued. “Obviously, everybody wants to coach in Rupp Arena and that is something that will elude me. This year was a satisfying year for us. … I felt like, on that note, it would be great way for me to go out.”
Bath County athletic director Scott Anderson said Williams made a significant impact on the program, and his replacement will have big shoes to fill.
“It has been a great ride for Bath County basketball,” Anderson said. “Since coach Williams arrived in Owingsville, we’ve went from never going to the regional tournament to making it a planned trip, and from empty stands at home games to the hottest ticket in town. Bart has changed the culture of this basketball program and has done it his way. (He’s) first class all the way.”
Williams will take several special memories into retirement. Coaching his two sons, Bryce and Brooks, will be at top of the list. He said he never shied away for that moment. The bond only strengthened with basketball.
“Any coach that can coach their sons, it’s icing on the cake,” Williams said. “A lot of people don’t like to do it and will get out before that time comes. Both were good players at Bath County. They were both were very coachable and had really good careers. It’s one of the highlights of my career watching them grow and develop. They’ve been around the game since they could walk.”
Bryce took to Twitter to reminisce on the time he shared a sideline with his father and coach.
“I learned everything I know about the game from this man,” Bryce Williams said. “Glad I had the opportunity, not only to play for you, but to coach with you. (It) helped make me the man I am today.”
