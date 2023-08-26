LOUISA Shelby Valley, behind senior quarterback Russ Osborne, got its first win of the season, defeating Lawrence County 14-0 in the Kentucky Farm Bureau Bowl. It was the home opener for the Bulldogs as they hosted their first game on the new field turf.
It was a night that began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that included Lawrence County superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher, alongside board members, the judge-executive, and all the workers who contributed to the installation of the turf. Also, in memory of Luke Varney Jr., his family was there to honor him. They assisted in the ceremony and opened the field for play.
On a night when the game had already been pushed back due to excessive heat warnings, it was not the heat that fans were leery of, but instead, the rain and storms that lingered throughout the night leading up to the contest. After the lightning ended and the thunder rolled, both teams struggled to get much going offensively. The two offenses, who put up big numbers and points in Week 1 were held in check early and often by opposing defenses.
“Defensively, I thought we played well," Lawrence County Alan Short said. "Our guys played hard out there and gave the offense many opportunities.”
The defense was led by freshman Ty Brooks, and juniors Josh Spillman and Peyton Lowe, all of whom had several tackles on the night and created havoc in the backfield.
Despite the great defensive effort, the Wildcats managed to sustain a few drives. Two ended in touchdowns. The first came as sophomore Brett Sturgill broke several tackles on his way to a 9-yard TD run, capped off by a two-point conversion to make it 8-0. It would be all the scoring until the second half when senior quarterback Russ Osborne scampered in for the score and extended the lead to two touchdowns.
"(It was) certainly not the outcome we wanted," Short said. "We couldn’t get in any rhythm offensively all night. It seemed at times that we would take one step forward and two steps back. Credit to Shelby Valley for some of that and some of it falls on us. Osborne and Bentley are both very good players. I thought we tackled better as we got settled in. We are not going to get bitter over the loss. We are going to get better. We are going to learn and grow from this. We are going to coach our guys up this week and improve.”
On a night that had all the hype and energy, the letdown was felt by all the Bulldog faithful in attendance.
Short finished the night with a few grateful and thankful words.
“I wish the outcome would have been different tonight, with the first game on the new field," Short said. "We are very grateful and appreciative of all of those who made our field possible. Tonight, it wasn’t the celebration that we had hoped, but we will learn from this and get back to work Monday afternoon.”
Shelby Valley improved to (1-1) on the season and will host Martin County next Friday night. Lawrence County (1-1) will be back in action at home as they host Perry County Central (2-0).