OWINGSVILLE Bath County’s softball team had been stewing since April 11, when the Wildcats fell to Rowan County, 12-3.
Perhaps the Wildcats were frustrated about hitting into a triple play in Wednesday’s 61st District seed game against the Vikings.
Whatever irritation was felt, Bath County exorcised. The Wildcats rode Kirsten Vice’s three-run home run to a 5-2 win at Bath County Athletic Complex.
It turned out Vice had been ruminating about the earlier loss.
“It was definitely on our mind, but I think we wanted to show we were better than that,” Vice said. “That game was a flunk, and we came back and showed what we really are.”
Fellow Wildcat Taylor Hodson didn’t worry as much as Vice. She didn’t make life easy for the Vikings on Wednesday, either; she was 3 for 3 at the plate with a ground-rule double – the first time she’d ever bounced one over the fence – and a run scored.
“I definitely think we got back the confidence that we had last year,” Hodson said of 2022’s 29-9 record.
Bath County coach Kenny Williams recalled last week’s loss, too.
“They put us over their knee and they spanked us last week,” Williams said. “Coming into (Wednesday’s) game, you knew we’re capable of playing with (Rowan County). We played three times last year; we won twice, they won once.”
After Allie Dillon opened Bath County’s fifth inning with a fly out to center, a barrage of base hits followed. Singles from Ashlyn Barrett, Rae-Leigh Purvis, Hodson and Ashlee Rogers and an error gave the Wildcats a 2-1 lead.
Vice’s long, far one over the left center field fence off Trinity Lambert was a certainty; she just couldn’t remember what kind of pitch it was.
“I have no idea,” Vice said. “It looked great down the middle to me, and I just swung. I got it over.”
Rowan County’s 18-game winning streak thus ended.
“We had big situations, we didn’t hit the ball,” Vikings coach Larry Slone said. “… The pressure of winning 18 in a row, and you feel like it’s going to stop somewhere, (Wednesday) was as good a night as any.”
It also didn’t help Rowan County to strand nine runners; they left one in the first, third and fourth innings, two in the second and seventh and three in the sixth.
Rowan County (18-1-1, 4-1 in the 61st District) opened the scoring in the second inning. Kassie Perkins singled, went to second on Lambert’s infield single, took third on a fielder’s choice and scored on MaKayla Hamm’s single.
Bath County’s (16-7, 4-1) third at-bat started out promisingly enough – Purvis singled, Hodson doubled, and Lambert intentionally walked Rogers to load the bases.
Then, disaster.
Vice flew out to left fielder Baleigh Caskey for the first out. Caskey tossed the ball to Malana Hamm to double Hodson off second, and Hamm’s throw to catcher Lauryn Eastham caught Purvis.
Slone was nonetheless more than a little concerned.
“We’re putting people on base every inning,” he said. “You cannot live with that pressure long, and we luckily got out of that inning with a triple play.”
Rowan County scored its other run in the seventh on doubles by Brynlee Walker and Diamond Wills.
After traveling to Sandy Hook to take on Elliott County Thursday, Bath County meets two-time defending 16th Region champion Lewis County at 6 p.m. Friday.
ROWAN CO. 010 000 1 – 2 9 1
BATH CO. 000 050 X – 5 9 0
Lambert and Eastham; Vice and Barnett. WP-Vice. LP-Lambert. HR-Vice (BC). 2B-T. Hodson (BC), Walker (RC), Wills (RC).