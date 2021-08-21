To steal a line from the late, great, Roddy Piper, Bath County’s Quentin Lewis came to Fairview to do things: chew bubble gum and run for touchdowns.
And he was all out of bubble gum.
Lewis trucked in for a trifecta of touchdowns Friday night, a performance that helped the Wildcats run through Fairview. The Eagles were shut out in their Week 1 home opener, falling to Bath County 27-0.
“We prepared for this and worked hard all week for this,” Bath County coach Chris Lane said. “Our guys were super-focused and we executed pretty well.”
“I think playing a much improved Bath County was good for us,” Fairview coach Daniel Armstrong said. “We’ll learn more losing to a good team than we would’ve if we’d come out and beat a bad team.”
It was Bath County’s defense that got things started, with an impressive goal line stand that brought a halt to an early Fairview drive.
After forcing a turnover in the opening possession, Fairview made it down inside the one-yard line off a 15-yard run from Caden Thomas. Despite the first-and-goal situation, the Wildcats beat the Eagles back, forcing them to turn the ball over on downs after four unsuccessful tries to push in for the score.
After a scoreless first-quarter, Bath County put together a 54-yard scoring drive, capped off with a touchdown catch by Nathan Tripp from Jacob Easton.
On the Wildcats’ next drive, they benefited from a mishandled punt by Fairview, which set Bath County up just outside of the red zone. Lewis picked up his first rushing touchdown just a few plays later, finding paydirt on a 13-yard rush.
“This is week one, we’ve got a ton of the season left,” Lane said. “ I want them to enjoy this victory, but then it’s on to week two.”
The Eagles looked to be putting together some kind of answer on the ensuing drive, running a two-minute drill down into Wildcat territory. That came to an abrupt in as Hunter McCoy picked off Eagles quarterback Tanner Johnson.
That pick would’ve resulted in a score, if not for the hustle from Fairview’s Cody Caldwell. Caldwell chased McCoy down and tackled him just shy of the goal-line as time expired in the half.
“I like to focus on the positives,” Armstrong said of the effort shown by his team. “Even in a loss, there’s so many good things that your kids do that don’t get highlighted in a loss.”
Unfortunately, Fairview was unable to build off of that moment in the second-half.
The second-half started with back-to-back turnovers from each team before Fairview tried to get some momentum going. Johnson hit Austin Miller deep for a 33 yard reception early in the third quarter, but ended up throwing a pick on fourth down just a few plays later.
“Bottom line, if you turn the ball over five times, you’re not going to win,” Armstrong said.
To end the third-quarter, Lewis picked up his second touchdown of the night, running it in from 22 yards out on the first play of a drive that started deep in Eagles territory.
Fairview had no response. Their next two drives were short three-and-outs.
Bath County drove the final nail into the coffin late in the fourth-quarter. Lewis completed his hat trick of scores, running his third in from 27 yards out to cap off a 52-yard drive.
The 27-0 win is Bath County’s first win since October 2019, after a tough season last year that was cut short due to COVID-19.
“We worked really hard in the offseason,” Lane said. “It’s just good to see these guys having fun right now.”
Fairview looks to bounce back next Saturday as they take an afternoon trip to meet the Mountain Lions of Pineville.
“We’re going to look at the film from this game and then it’s onto next week,” Armstrong said. “This is Fairview, our motto is ‘48 minutes and whatever it takes.’ We’ll look to go 1-0 starting next week.”
BATH CO. 0 14 7 6 — 27
FAIRVIEW 0 0 0 0 — 0
SECOND QUARTER
BC — Tripp 16 pass from Easton (Bryson Stigall kick), 7:47
BC — Lewis 13 run (Stigall kick), 2:50
THIRD QUARTER
BC — Lewis 22 run (Stigall kick), 1:09
FOURTH QUARTER
F — Lewis 27 run (pass fails), 2:18
BC F
First Downs 11 6
Rushes-Yards 32-182 20-9
Comp-Att-Int 5-11-1 7-20-2
Passing Yards 67 107
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-3
Punts-Avg. 3-34.6 5-20.8
Penalties-Yards 6-47 8-59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Bath County rushing: Lewis 16-117, Hart 11-76, McCoy 2-9, Easton 1-6, Butcher 1-2, Otis 1-0.
Fairview rushing: Thomas 4-22, Blevins 10-14, Z. Miller 1-0, A. Miller. 1-0, Johnson 4-(-7), Team 1-(-5).
Bath County passing: Easton 5 of 11 for 67 yards, 1 interception.
Fairview passing: Johnson 11 of 19 for 117 yards, 2 interceptions.
Bath County receiving: McCoy 2-33, Tripp, 1-16, Everman 1-13, Butcher 1-6.
Fairview receiving: Blevins 4-53, Caldwell 2-41, Thomas 1-8.